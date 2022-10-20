Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
7th grader collects dog and cat food, donates to Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 7th grader at Roanoke City Public Schools is putting others first, especially those with fur in the Star City. Grayson Hines, a James Breckinridge Middle School student proposed to Principal Dowdy that the school collect dog and cat food for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Dept. raises $60k in days for 'Fill the Boot' campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you were driving around Lynchburg this past week, more likely than not you noticed fire trucks and firefighters with boots and buckets. The annual "Fill the Boot" campaign is something the Lynchburg Fire Department takes seriously. According to a Facebook post, LFD breaks their record each year for donations towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
WSET
Foundation awards $160,000+ in scholarships for Virginia students
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded $160,762 in general scholarships to 107 students attending the fall 2022 semester at Virginia Western Community College. The scholarship application for the spring 2023 semester is open until Oct. 31, 2022, HERE. VWCC also...
WSET
The best Halloween event for kids and families to enjoy!
Thomas Road Baptist Church presents Kids Karnival, an event for you and your children! Come enjoy a fun-filled, outdoor evening of inflatables, carnival games, concessions, train rides, trunk-n-treat, free candy, and more!. Visit TRBC this Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for a safe, family-friendly evening. Everyone...
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
WSET
KJ's Cake Creations celebrates new location ribbon cutting
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A business is re-opening in town, but the icing on the cake is that it's at a new location!. KJ's Cake Creations just celebrated its ribbon cutting at a new building in South Boston and the business is officially open again for customers. "We...
WSET
Got loose leaves? The City of Lynchburg will help you get rid of them
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Loose leaf collection throughout the City of Lynchburg will begin Monday, October 31. The City is asking people to place raked leaves curbside but not in the street. Leaf piles should be free of sticks, rocks, and pine cones. Crews will vacuum leaves as promptly...
WSET
All You Can Eat! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is Back!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A Lynchburg tradition is back! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is happening Friday, November 4 at the Lynchburg City Armory. The fundraiser benefits the Lynchburg Exchange Club. Emily finds out how.
WSET
Ferrum college celebrates 2022 alumni award recipients
FERRUM, Va. (WSET) — Ferrum College alumni, faculty, and staff gathered during Homecoming Weekend to celebrate this year’s three annual alumni awards. The awardees were the following according to the college:. Young Alumni - Matthew Woods '12. Distinguished Alumni - Carthan Currin '84. Beckham Medallion, Phyllis Karavatakis '76.
WSET
Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
WSET
Danville Fire Crews rescue 3 dogs from mobile home fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Dept. responded to a fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court shortly after 4 p.m. Crews reported a single-wide mobile home with smoke showing from the front at 120 Piney Forest Road, Lot 12. All of the people were outside prior to...
WSET
Ask George: Why does the wind blow?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You've probably stood outside on a breezy day and watched fall leaves blow out of the trees. Perhaps, you have a maple tree nearby where whooshes of breezes blow the leaves into your yard. You might be curious as to why the wind blows. Sometimes...
WSET
It's not a race to the race, traffic congestion expected at Martinsville Speedway: VDOT
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — With a weekend full of racing, drivers should expect an increased volume of traffic in the vicinity of Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. For the race being held on Sunday, the Virginia Department of Transportation encourages race fans driving to and from Martinsville...
WSET
Liberty & BYU partner up for book drive before football matchup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — BYU and Liberty worked together for a book drive during their football matchup Saturday. They had multiple stations around campus for people to drop off lightly used books. Amanda Cox is the coordinator of the drive and she said it's all about getting these books...
WSET
Podcast Called 'Life Liberty Happiness' Taping in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Megyn Kelly is one of many guests who have taped a podcast called 'Life Liberty Happiness.' It airs Wednesday's at 5 p.m. and put on by Watts Creative Studios. Emily got to chat with the host and find out what you can expect if you listen!
WSET
Lynchburg mother shares daughter's respiratory disease battle amid national case spike
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Health experts say children's respiratory diseases are beginning to spike across the nation. Jaela Stamps is a mother whose daughter recently battled respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). She said as a first-time mom it's scary, but she is thankful for the nurses and doctors who took...
WSET
Lynchburg City council candidates double campaigning costs compared to 2018
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Council candidates are doing whatever it takes to get your vote, including racking up quite the campaign bill. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the seven candidates running for city council have spent $137,841. That is nearly double the $65,831 spent in...
WSET
Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — James Frith, a 22-year-old man from Union Hall, Virginia, died Saturday after a crash with his motorcycle and a truck in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said. On Saturday evening around 7 p.m. Frith was traveling on Old Franklin Turnpike at a high rate...
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
WSET
Few extra clouds Sunday; Warming temperatures for the week ahead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to a tad warmer start than the last few days, and that trend continues for the next few mornings. Sunday brings a blend of sunshine and clouds for most of us. There is a coastal low that will be moving up...
Comments / 0