LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you were driving around Lynchburg this past week, more likely than not you noticed fire trucks and firefighters with boots and buckets. The annual "Fill the Boot" campaign is something the Lynchburg Fire Department takes seriously. According to a Facebook post, LFD breaks their record each year for donations towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO