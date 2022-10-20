I remember driving with my mom in our blue Impala down a dirt road toward the migrant camps in the early 1970s. During this time, Mercer County was rich in tomato fields, and the Ft. Recovery canning factory was clanking with cans of all types of stewed tomatoes. There were several migrant camps here in Mercer, Darke, and Auglaize Counties to house the fieldworkers and their families. These groups of little white wooden houses usually held families of six or more, and a larger block building had community showers for all of them. My mom worked at the Coldwater hospital as a translator for a clinic just outside the main building. Here, migrant workers came for health services for themselves and their children. There was no one yelling about papers and illegals at this time. They worked like everyone else, trying to make a living for their families and keeping the farmers in business.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO