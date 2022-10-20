Read full article on original website
Related
Unincorporated Allen County residents to vote on natural gas aggregation
ALLEN COUNTY — Voters will soon decide whether the Allen County commissioners should negotiate for lower natural gas rates in unincorporated areas. The proposed natural gas aggregation program, which will only appear on general election ballots for voters in unincorporated parts of Allen County, would allow the commissioners to solicit bids from natural gas suppliers in search of the most competitive rates.
Daily Advocate
Your View
I remember driving with my mom in our blue Impala down a dirt road toward the migrant camps in the early 1970s. During this time, Mercer County was rich in tomato fields, and the Ft. Recovery canning factory was clanking with cans of all types of stewed tomatoes. There were several migrant camps here in Mercer, Darke, and Auglaize Counties to house the fieldworkers and their families. These groups of little white wooden houses usually held families of six or more, and a larger block building had community showers for all of them. My mom worked at the Coldwater hospital as a translator for a clinic just outside the main building. Here, migrant workers came for health services for themselves and their children. There was no one yelling about papers and illegals at this time. They worked like everyone else, trying to make a living for their families and keeping the farmers in business.
UPDATE: Power restored for most after outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 12:08 p.m. Over 4,000 AES Ohio customers were temporarily without power in Montgomery County Monday. According to the AES Ohio outages map, only 18 outages are being reported as of 12:10 p.m. We are working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue...
Multiple agencies respond to field fire in Union Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple agencies were called to a large field fire in Union Township Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the 9000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road around 12 p.m to at least 2 acres on fire, according to initial reports. Miami County dispatchers confirmed that...
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
Daily Advocate
Edison State and BRC team up for STNA classes
GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
wyso.org
The ODNR has a plan about how to deal with unprecedented aquatic vegetation on Indian Lake
The vegetation on Indian Lake has made it impossible at times in the past few years for people to boat and jet ski. That has affected recreation, tourism and the local economy. Lake Management Expert Ed Kwietniewski from the company Aquadoc was hired by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources...
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. >>3 dead, including suspected gunman, in St. Louis school shooting. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
Daily Advocate
Greenville BoE celebrates new golf record, perfect math scores, reviews policy manual
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall Oct. 20. Of particular interest were students with perfect State math scores, Jenkinson’s course- and school-record-breaking 69 golf score, and board policy manual revision and updates.
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Darke Co.; No injuries reported
DARKE COUNTY — Fire crews from across Darke County were called to battle a fire on state Route 121 South of Greenville Monday. >>Northmont City Schools teacher resigns after misconduct allegation involving student. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on state Route 121 about two miles south of...
Daily Advocate
Fort Jefferson Park – past, present, and future
In the early 1800’s Fort Jefferson was laid off for town lots which included the future park area. It was good ground for housing because there were no trees as a result of being cleared for fort purposes. The local boys appropriated the fort area as a playground and named it the “Old War Ground.” This historic ground was about to be permanently obliterated and forgotten when the Greenville Historical Society decided to erect a permanent monument on the fort site.
Multiple crews respond to large mulch fire in Moraine; What fire crews think started it
MORAINE — The scene of a large mulch fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky has cleared out for the most part. Crews were called to reports of a mulch fire around 12 p.m. on Sunday at Wright Mulch & Storage in the 3400 block of Dryden Road in Moraine.
Field fire in southern Miami County
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
buckeyefirearms.org
Report: Nan Whaley's City of Dayton pays $615,000+, shutters ShotSpotter system after 4 years
WKEF (ABC Dayton) is reporting that the City of Dayton has decided to shut down the city's pricey ShotSpotter system after just four years, admitting the expensive system has led to an average of just 18.5 arrests per year despite having spent over $615,000. From the article:. In 2023, Dayton’s...
countynewsonline.org
Darke DD looking for a Facility Maintenance Coordinator
Minimum two (2) years’ experience in building maintenance and repair. Working knowledge of plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and HVAC preferred. Must be able to work independently with little or no supervision. Must be in good physical condition and able to lift 50 pounds. Summary of Duties:. Perform cleaning of offices,...
Teen injured in Mercer County ATV incident
OSGOOD — A teen was injured Saturday evening when he was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle he was driving went into a cornfield in Mercer County. Jacob M. Dahlinghaus, 17, of Tipp City, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
Daily Advocate
Chamber and MSG team up to help small businesses
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Greenville Association are pleased to announce the next installment of their Small Business Sessions. These virtual meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon. The next Session will be held...
miamivalleytoday.com
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
dayton.com
New secondhand bookstore coming to downtown Dayton
A new secondhand bookstore is coming to downtown Dayton with hopes of giving more books another chance to live in somebody’s library. Rabbit Hole Books will be located at 27 W. First Street in the former spaces of Beaunique Boutique and Fronana. Larkin Vonalt, executive director of Dayton Book...
Comments / 0