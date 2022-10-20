ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Unincorporated Allen County residents to vote on natural gas aggregation

ALLEN COUNTY — Voters will soon decide whether the Allen County commissioners should negotiate for lower natural gas rates in unincorporated areas. The proposed natural gas aggregation program, which will only appear on general election ballots for voters in unincorporated parts of Allen County, would allow the commissioners to solicit bids from natural gas suppliers in search of the most competitive rates.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Your View

I remember driving with my mom in our blue Impala down a dirt road toward the migrant camps in the early 1970s. During this time, Mercer County was rich in tomato fields, and the Ft. Recovery canning factory was clanking with cans of all types of stewed tomatoes. There were several migrant camps here in Mercer, Darke, and Auglaize Counties to house the fieldworkers and their families. These groups of little white wooden houses usually held families of six or more, and a larger block building had community showers for all of them. My mom worked at the Coldwater hospital as a translator for a clinic just outside the main building. Here, migrant workers came for health services for themselves and their children. There was no one yelling about papers and illegals at this time. They worked like everyone else, trying to make a living for their families and keeping the farmers in business.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Miamisburg residents power restored after outage

MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
Daily Advocate

Edison State and BRC team up for STNA classes

GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Fort Jefferson Park – past, present, and future

In the early 1800’s Fort Jefferson was laid off for town lots which included the future park area. It was good ground for housing because there were no trees as a result of being cleared for fort purposes. The local boys appropriated the fort area as a playground and named it the “Old War Ground.” This historic ground was about to be permanently obliterated and forgotten when the Greenville Historical Society decided to erect a permanent monument on the fort site.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Field fire in southern Miami County

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke DD looking for a Facility Maintenance Coordinator

Minimum two (2) years’ experience in building maintenance and repair. Working knowledge of plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and HVAC preferred. Must be able to work independently with little or no supervision. Must be in good physical condition and able to lift 50 pounds. Summary of Duties:. Perform cleaning of offices,...
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Teen injured in Mercer County ATV incident

OSGOOD — A teen was injured Saturday evening when he was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle he was driving went into a cornfield in Mercer County. Jacob M. Dahlinghaus, 17, of Tipp City, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Chamber and MSG team up to help small businesses

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Greenville Association are pleased to announce the next installment of their Small Business Sessions. These virtual meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon. The next Session will be held...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua

PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

New secondhand bookstore coming to downtown Dayton

A new secondhand bookstore is coming to downtown Dayton with hopes of giving more books another chance to live in somebody’s library. Rabbit Hole Books will be located at 27 W. First Street in the former spaces of Beaunique Boutique and Fronana. Larkin Vonalt, executive director of Dayton Book...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy