ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, PA

Repair work on Route 53 to cause a one-day detour in Philipsburg

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3E5d_0ignDtcw00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 53 in Philipsburg will be closed for a day bringing a temporary traffic detour.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted area drivers of the closure that will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Centre County PennDOT maintenance crews will be working to fill potholes and make repairs on the roadway between East Presqueisle Street and East Laurel Street.

Detour planned for week-long roadwork in Clearfield County

Traffic on Route 53 (North Centre Street) will follow a detour that utilizes East Presqueisle Street, Route 322 (Railroad Street) and Route 53.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. with all work being weather-dependent, according to PennDOT. The work will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26 if weather conditions force a schedule change.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

More information on the roadwork and detour can be found on PennDOT’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements. PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Interstate 80 closes for crash

Montoursville, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound will be down to one lane for several hours while emergency crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer crash, officials say. Drivers should watch for the single lane closure near mile marker 206, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to PennDOT. Motorists can expect the right passing lane to be closed approximately seven miles east of Exit 199 (Mile Run exit)....
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80

Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Roadwork to Bring Week-long Detour in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that roadwork in Clearfield County will bring closure and a week-long detour on Route 3021 (Henrys Road) in Jordan Township. Starting Monday, October 31, crews from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/ trimming between Route […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man dies in milk truck crash on I-80

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Centre County man died Sunday afternoon when the milk truck he was driving left the interstate and struck several trees. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old Thomas K. Loner, of Coburn, was killed when the truck and tanker trailer he was hauling crashed. Police say the truck […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic

Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
bobscaping.com

NO SPECIAL PROTECTION in Northeastern Pennsylvania

The ‘Exceptional Value’ Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, PA is Dammed & Damned. Video Dispatch From The Loyalsock: Water Withdrawal Point Construction October 13, 2022, another muddy sediment plume. By Barb Jarmoska, Keep It Wild PA. ​The Loyalsock Creek, Pennsylvania’s River of the Year in 2018, is a...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

USDA Forest Service to accept public comments on proposal

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The USDA Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to relocate approximately 3.45 miles of the Allegheny Snowmobile Loop near Four Corners in Highland Township, Elk County for the Allegheny National Forest 2022-2023 snowmobile season. The existing Allegheny Snowmobile Loop traverses through a parcel of private property that […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating shooting near Altoona apartment building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a shooting happened near an apartment building on Sunday night in Altoona. Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post, that two black men in a dark sedan got into an argument with another man over a traffic complaint near City Hall Commons along the 1300 block of 12th […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy