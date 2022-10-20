ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Student injured in fight at East Wake High School in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
Fire burns at car parts warehouse in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The department said around 9:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Capital Area Accessory Distributors on Gregson Drive, off...
Part of Blue Ridge Road closes as major construction project begins

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just as the North Carolina State Fair was wrapping up on Sunday night, construction began on Blue Ridge Road near the fair grounds. The state is getting started on a project that will simplify the Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh — a well-known complicated area for drivers.
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. A large group of people came to celebrate the tower’s completion Monday. Governor Roy Cooper, and Speaker of the House Tim Moore also came to see the unveiling. The celebration may have wrapped up,...
NC Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary in November

CARY, N.C. — The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is only a few weeks away. The popular lights display returns to Koka Booth Amphitheatre Nov. 18 through Jan. 8. It will be open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A section of the greenway next to Symphony Lake...
Battle for Congress could hinge on North Carolina district

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — In the fast-growing suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, the 13th District has emerged as one of the nation’s battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump’s favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House.
Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — First, Miami lost its quarterback. Then, Miami lost the ball. A lot. A whole lot. And Duke got its easiest win ever against the Hurricanes. Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday. The 24-point margin was the biggest for Duke in the history of the series, topping the 48-30 win by the Blue Devils in 2013.
UNC's Armando Bacot picked as preseason All-American

Chapel Hill, N.C. — UNC's Armando Bacot has been named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press. Bacot was picked as the ACC Player of the Year during the league's preseason media day in Charlotte. The Tar Heels, whose improbable run to the national championship game as a No. 8 seed is still fresh in the minds of many, are the favorite to win the ACC and the ranked No. 1 nationally in the AP's Top 25 with Bacot's experience and skill set playing a big part in that.
