Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Student injured in fight at East Wake High School in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
'I wish we didn't have to do this': Memorial ride held for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sunday morning a line of motorcycles and vehicles moved through downtown Raleigh. It was a memorial ride for Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres, killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. The event is organized by Operation Fly our Flag, a non-profit that honors military members and first responders....
'An absolute horror scene': 4 adults, 2 children shot in Oxford
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot in downtown Oxford on Saturday night, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. City Commissioner Bryan Cohn was at...
Fire burns at car parts warehouse in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The department said around 9:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Capital Area Accessory Distributors on Gregson Drive, off...
Police investigating death of 15-month-old in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police in Rocky Mount are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy. On Sunday around 2:15 p.m., Nash County EMS responded to a home in the 1100 block of York Street, where it was reported that the toddler had fallen and was losing consciousness. The...
18-month-old baby remains in ICU after getting shot 6 times, Oxford police say
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford said...
Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
'I tried to save you:' Wife of fallen officer Gabriel Torres describes their final moments together
An emotional funeral and procession in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered to honor the life of Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed during the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. Officer Torres was remembered Saturday morning as a believer, a family man, a husband and a father. His...
Teen crashes into Johnston County home losing control of car going nearly 100mph
ZEBULON, N.C. — A 16-year-old driver estimated to have been traveling nearly 100 mph lost control and slammed into a home just before midnight on Friday, according to state troopers. Troopers say the teen traveled over 500 feet off the roadway before crashing into the mobile home on Wake...
Part of Blue Ridge Road closes as major construction project begins
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just as the North Carolina State Fair was wrapping up on Sunday night, construction began on Blue Ridge Road near the fair grounds. The state is getting started on a project that will simplify the Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh — a well-known complicated area for drivers.
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. A large group of people came to celebrate the tower’s completion Monday. Governor Roy Cooper, and Speaker of the House Tim Moore also came to see the unveiling. The celebration may have wrapped up,...
NC Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary in November
CARY, N.C. — The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is only a few weeks away. The popular lights display returns to Koka Booth Amphitheatre Nov. 18 through Jan. 8. It will be open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A section of the greenway next to Symphony Lake...
Battle for Congress could hinge on North Carolina district
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — In the fast-growing suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, the 13th District has emerged as one of the nation’s battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump’s favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House.
Here are the start times for the second round of the volleyball state playoffs
Raleigh, N.C. — The second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball state playoffs is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, with games held at the higher seed. HighSchoolOT is your go-to place for volleyball coverage throughout the playoffs. Here are some helpful links to follow the playoffs:
Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — First, Miami lost its quarterback. Then, Miami lost the ball. A lot. A whole lot. And Duke got its easiest win ever against the Hurricanes. Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday. The 24-point margin was the biggest for Duke in the history of the series, topping the 48-30 win by the Blue Devils in 2013.
UNC's Armando Bacot picked as preseason All-American
Chapel Hill, N.C. — UNC's Armando Bacot has been named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press. Bacot was picked as the ACC Player of the Year during the league's preseason media day in Charlotte. The Tar Heels, whose improbable run to the national championship game as a No. 8 seed is still fresh in the minds of many, are the favorite to win the ACC and the ranked No. 1 nationally in the AP's Top 25 with Bacot's experience and skill set playing a big part in that.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1