Preview: WWE Raw Card (10/24/22) – Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE Monday Night Raw comes to us live tonight from The Queen City, Charlotte, North Carolina from the Spectrum Center. Of course, we know that nickname very well as it’s how Charlotte Flair is billed when making her way to the ring. Her own ringname, of course, is a reference to Ric Flair’s most well-known residence. As for the Spectrum Center, which rather ironically enough, used to be known as the Time Warner Arena, has been home to many WWE events and TV episodes. The first time WWE came by was for Raw on January 23, 2006, days before that year’s Royal Rumble. The main event saw John Cena and Ric Flair defeat the then-WWE Champion Edge & Chris Masters. Another instance of the night was a pretty well-hyped rematch between Shelton Benjamin and Shawn Michaels, though, not quite as memorable as their amazing Gold Rush Tournament match from the year prior that culminated in an amazing Superkick by Michaels to a flying Benjamin. No, this one instead had the infamous Mama Benjamin story going. Without any further delay, preview this week’s WWE Raw, featuring Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair facing Bayley and much more.
Opinion: With Tony Khan Desperately Needing HELP, Al Snow Should ‘Head’ to AEW
When Al Snow was in WWE, he was known for many things, notably carrying around a mannequin head with the words “HELP ME!” written on its forehead. Perhaps it’s time for AEW owner Tony Khan to paint those same words on his own head. Because it’s pretty obvious that the man who promised to be the alternative to WWE has run into trouble. If stories are to be believed, his locker room is in disarray right now. Someone needs to show up to help straighten out the mess. That person could very well be Al Snow. He certainly has the qualifications for it.
F1 & ESPN extend partnership through the 2025 season
As expected, ESPN & F1 will continue their successful partnership for another three seasons, including potential expanded content. In a press release on Saturday at the United States Grand Prix ESPN and F1 confirmed a well-known announcement. The extension to 2025 will continue to be commercial-free and will see at least 16 races air on either ESPN or ABC.
