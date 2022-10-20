WWE Monday Night Raw comes to us live tonight from The Queen City, Charlotte, North Carolina from the Spectrum Center. Of course, we know that nickname very well as it’s how Charlotte Flair is billed when making her way to the ring. Her own ringname, of course, is a reference to Ric Flair’s most well-known residence. As for the Spectrum Center, which rather ironically enough, used to be known as the Time Warner Arena, has been home to many WWE events and TV episodes. The first time WWE came by was for Raw on January 23, 2006, days before that year’s Royal Rumble. The main event saw John Cena and Ric Flair defeat the then-WWE Champion Edge & Chris Masters. Another instance of the night was a pretty well-hyped rematch between Shelton Benjamin and Shawn Michaels, though, not quite as memorable as their amazing Gold Rush Tournament match from the year prior that culminated in an amazing Superkick by Michaels to a flying Benjamin. No, this one instead had the infamous Mama Benjamin story going. Without any further delay, preview this week’s WWE Raw, featuring Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair facing Bayley and much more.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO