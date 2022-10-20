Read full article on original website
State Parks Increasing SNO-Park Permit Fees Next Week
This is a press release from California State Parks:. California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division [recently] announced a fee increase for California’s SNO-Parks Permit. Effective Nov. 1, 2022, the daily permit is going to increase from $5 to $15 and the season permit from $25 to $40. The fee increase, the first since 2000, will help offset the cost increase of operating 18 SNO-Parks along the Sierra Nevada due to the need for additional maintenance, staffing, and safety needs, as well as addressing site damage due to increased visitation and recent wildfires.
