White House says Iran is 'on the ground' in Crimea helping Russia against Ukraine as well as selling Putin drones

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

The White House said Wednesday that Iran was not only selling lethal drones to Russia but had 'assisted' Russia as it carried out attacks from annexed Crimea.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby leveled the startling allegation after Russia had carried out a string of attacks on civilian infrastructure using what videos showed and Ukrainian officials identified as the Iranian drones.

'We can confirm that Russia's military personnel that are based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], using them to conduct strikes across Ukraine, including strikes against Kyiv in just recent days,' Kirby said.

'We assess that Iranian military personnel on the ground in Crimea assisted Russia in these operations,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyqKG_0ignDNp200
White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Iranian  military personnel 'on the ground in Crimea assisted' Russian operations using Iranian-supplied drones to attack Ukraine

'Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted with these operations,' Kirby continued. 'Russia has received dozens of UAVs so far and will likely continue to receive additional shipments in the future.'

In another comment he said it was the Russians who were remotely piloting the drones.

'The information we have is that the Iranians have put trainers and tech support in Crimea, but it’s the Russians who are doing the piloting,' he said.

Amid with withering attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr continued to plead with the US and NATO allies for more defenses.

It came after Israel declined to furnish Ukraine with its Iron Dome missile defense system.

Even before the U.S. statement about Iranian forces inside Crimea, Ukraine had signaled its fury at the arms sale, and the foreign ministry submitted a proposal to break diplomatic ties with Tehran.

The killer Shahed-136 aren't having a major impact on the battlefield, but Russia appears to be using them to pound Ukrainian towns and cities, in what could be an effort to try to sap morale in the war, which began in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Bt8c_0ignDNp200
Ukraine and the U.S. have blasted what multiple videos and images reveal to be Russia's use of Iranian-made drones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InmU3_0ignDNp200
Members of emergency services respond to a fire after a Russian attack targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 18, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2s11_0ignDNp200
A 'killer' drone is seen flying over Kiev
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X81Do_0ignDNp200
Russia's repeated bombings in Ukraine are part of an effort to 'intimidate' people there to try force their capitulation, President Biden said Wednesday at the White House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7jIJ_0ignDNp200
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly condemned Russia's use of the drones and has sought additional defensive help from the U.S. and allies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3zOR_0ignDNp200
A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 17, 2022

President Biden and President Zelensky have each rejected the tactic, saying it would only further unify the Ukrainian populace.

Kirby's stark statements came on a day Biden fretted that U.S. political support for Ukraine could dip if Republicans take over Congress, following comments by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

'I am worried,' Biden told reporters on a trip to Pittsburgh.

Biden said Wednesday that Russia's repeated attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine were an effort by Russian President Vladimir Putin to force the Ukrainians to capitulate – and that it will fail.

He was asked about Putin's latest gambit, declaring martial law in four annexed Ukrainian territories seized by Russia, in the latest effort to use force to try impose order and control.

'I think that Vladimir Putin finds himself in an incredibly difficult position,' Biden told reporters, pausing to collect his thoughts while holding a binder of material.

'And what it reflects to me is, it seems his only tool available to him is to brutalize individual citizens in Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens, to try to intimidate them into capitulating. They're not going to do that,' he said.

The U.S. already has heavily sanctioned Iran, but the arms sales could bring additional responses.

Comments / 24

Joseph Patriarca
4d ago

Well crimea belongs to Ukraine. Crimeans should be helping to sabotage Russians and Iranians. Let Ukrainians know where drones being stored and destroy them

Reply
7
JuanCarlos
2d ago

Who cares. Russia has allies. Duck Zelensky and the Ukrainian military. They know what they’re doing🤷🏾‍♂️

Reply
3
