Florida State

Awilda Torres
4d ago

Let them built their own bathroom. Boys and girls should use their bathroom for their gender .And these butterflies or confused people should have a separate bathroom for their sex issues.

John Wuthrich
4d ago

Unbelievable that will change. Thank god my kids are older. I have a problem with boys in the girls bathroom, it’s not a good idea.

The Dementia King Joe Biden
4d ago

Brilliant! As a parent I love this law. It is common sense which isn't too common these days. Thank God we have a Governor in Ron DeSantis that provides protection for our children.

