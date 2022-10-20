Read full article on original website
Awilda Torres
4d ago
Let them built their own bathroom. Boys and girls should use their bathroom for their gender .And these butterflies or confused people should have a separate bathroom for their sex issues.
Reply
25
John Wuthrich
4d ago
Unbelievable that will change. Thank god my kids are older. I have a problem with boys in the girls bathroom, it’s not a good idea.
Reply(1)
17
The Dementia King Joe Biden
4d ago
Brilliant! As a parent I love this law. It is common sense which isn't too common these days. Thank God we have a Governor in Ron DeSantis that provides protection for our children.
Reply
8
Related
floridapolitics.com
Florida fourth- and eighth-graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally
While the state's ranking as compared other states improved, Florida's scores dipped in all but one measure. Florida students have scored the highest nationwide ranking in state history on the nation’s first post-COVID-19 school report card, state education officials announced Monday. But considering that Florida fourth- and eighth-grade students’...
Property fraud a real problem in Northeast Florida, county clerks say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Trade Commission found in a 2019 report that the Sunshine State leads the way when it comes to scams of any kind. Now, county clerks in northeast Florida are trying to prevent property fraud schemes devised to steal your home or business. >>> STREAM...
WESH
Fact-checking claims from the Florida governor debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Monday night, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Florida governor and Democrat Charlie Crist went head to head in Fort Pierce for their only debate ahead of election day. One of the topics that got a lot of play was crime. Who has...
Here are the 3 amendments on Florida ballots this election
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida voters are asked to cast their ballots for or against three amendments this Election Day. Here’s a breakdown of what each amendment says and would do if passed:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Amendment 1. “Proposing an amendment to the State...
Casey DeSantis: Florida is First in Nation to Reframe and Rethink the Way Mental Health Is Taught in Schools
Last week, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis proposed, and the State Board of Education unanimously approved, a change in how Florida supports the health and wellbeing of its students. With the approval of a new state education rule, Florida is cementing its first in the nation approach to reframe and rethink the way mental health is taught in schools, shifting from the traditional, stigma-laden mental health education model to an empowering new model based on resiliency. Florida is no longer teaching to a disorder — Florida is teaching kids the skills to learn how to overcome challenges.
WPTV
Understanding Florida's constitutional amendment questions on November ballot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Tania Rogers breaks down each of Florida's three constitutional amendment questions on the November ballot to help voters cast their ballots with confidence. Amendment 1:Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes. Amendment 1 deals with two...
niceville.com
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
Poll: Who won DeSantis-Crist debate?
The first and only debate in Florida's gubernatorial race is being held Monday night in Fort Pierce.
westorlandonews.com
Florida Republican Assembly Alleges Duplicate Ballot Requests in Orange County, Statewide
The Florida Republican Assembly, which is duly chartered by the National Federation of Republican Assemblies, announced it discovered over 27,000 duplicate mail-in ballot requests to be mailed out statewide, including hundreds in Orange County. “This is a serious concern and needs to be addressed immediately,” the Republican group said.
Florida Governor DeSantis To Speak LIVE In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be LIVE in Polk County, Florida, on a campaign stop Saturday. On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by
Early voting starts Monday in most Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting starts in many Central Florida counties starting on Monday and voters are gearing up to make their voices heard. Early voting offers benefits for voters, including flexibility when it comes to when and where citizens can vote. Unlike election day voting, citizens don’t need...
wflx.com
Teachers could lose license for violating 'Parental Rights In Education' law
Florida teachers could now lose their professional license if they are in violation of the "Parental Rights In Education" law, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" measure. The Florida Board of Education put the punishment in place this week, along with a series of other rules regarding controversial new education laws.
floridapolitics.com
Lincoln Project ad labels Ron DeSantis’ ‘intimidation’ vs. ‘favoritism’ as ‘tyranny’
‘That’s not democracy. That’s not voter integrity. Florida knows what to call it: tyranny.’. The Lincoln Project is accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of favoritism with Florida’s election process, summing up his actions as “tyranny.”. Bearing that word as its title, a new ad released Monday from...
Making girl athletes in Florida disclose menstrual details requires parity questions for boys
As you are well aware, the idea of parity has always been paramount in the opportunities for boys and girls to participate in sports. Since the signing of Title IX into federal law 50 years ago, it has been enshrined that male and female athletes should be treated equitably and free from dscrimination on the basis of sex.
click orlando
What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Endorsed By Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Governor Ron DeSantis today spoke at a ‘Keep Florida Free Pit Stop’ in Orange County, where he earned an endorsement from the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The FSHCC actively promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs. “From keeping our state
Facing South Florida: Voter Fraud Arrests
Jim interviews the deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition in the aftermath this week of newly released videos from arrests of 20 people in Florida back in August for alleged voter fraud in 2020. The results come amid confusion ever since voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 4, which restored the voting rights of convicted felons. Guest: Neil Volz/DEP. DIR., FLORIDA RIGHTS RESTORATION COALITION
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
floridapolitics.com
Ethics panel asks Gov. DeSantis to pull Doug Underhill from Escambia Co. Commission at Don Gaetz’s urging
At the suggestion of Gaetz, a member, the panel upped the punishment from $12,500 to $35,000 and removal from office. The Florida Commission on Ethics is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove embattled Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office one month before the end of his term. The panel...
niceville.com
Temporary restraining order prohibits Florida pain clinic from distributing opioids
FLORIDA — A Tampa-area clinic, its operators, and a doctor are prohibited from administering, dispensing, or distributing any controlled substances, including issuing prescriptions for opioids, following the issuance of a temporary restraining order, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), in a...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 42