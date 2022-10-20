Last week, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis proposed, and the State Board of Education unanimously approved, a change in how Florida supports the health and wellbeing of its students. With the approval of a new state education rule, Florida is cementing its first in the nation approach to reframe and rethink the way mental health is taught in schools, shifting from the traditional, stigma-laden mental health education model to an empowering new model based on resiliency. Florida is no longer teaching to a disorder — Florida is teaching kids the skills to learn how to overcome challenges.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO