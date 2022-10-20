VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Robert Scott of Daytona Beach passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Colberg, Ohio on September 23, 1938 to Willard and Virginia Scott. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents; brother Willard, Jr....

VIENNA CENTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO