Timothy W. McGinley, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy W. McGinley, 73, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at his brother’s home in Warren. Tim was born June 22, 1949, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late James C. McGinley and the late Ann Daugherty McGinley. Timothy graduated...
Shirley J. Madison, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Madison, age 71, of Brookfield, Ohio, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born October 1, 1951, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter of Clarence and Benetta (Beckwith) Post. Shirley enjoyed taking photos, reading, crocheting and...
Ernest Gordon McLean, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Gordon McLean passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Gordon was born on November 7, 1936, the fourth of five sons born of Francis and Dorothy Sells McLean. He graduated from Lordstown High School in 1954 and received his degree from...
Charles Robert Scott, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Robert Scott of Daytona Beach passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Colberg, Ohio on September 23, 1938 to Willard and Virginia Scott. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents; brother Willard, Jr....
