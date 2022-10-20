NEW YORK — You can't make a mistake like this and expect to beat the Astros. Not in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, one loss away from getting swept. The Yankees were clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday night. Their offense had finally shown up, pushing five runs across through the first six innings—that's after New York scored a grand total of four runs in the first three games of this series, three lifeless losses.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO