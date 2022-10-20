ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

MLB Manager Tracker: Blue Jays Make Hire

The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen. The Toronto Blue Jays made a move to remove the interim tag from John Schneider and make him the permanent replacement for Charlie Montoyo. Schneider helped the Blue Jays reach the postseason.
Wichita Eagle

Rob Thomson’s Small Changes Lead to Big Victories

Coaching changes usually don’t produce immediate results. Especially in-season moves. When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start and named Rob Thomson interim manager, it didn’t exactly correlate with a trip to the World Series. The Phillies hoped that Thomson would stabilize the underachieving team....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

New Phillies NLCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

The Philadelphia Phillies are the 2022 National League pennant winners after defeating the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the National League Championship Series. To celebrate the occasion, FOCO USA, the leader in bobbleheads and sports memorabilia, has launched two new Phillies bobbleheads. You can purchase yours here from FOCO using...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Jameson Taillon Would ‘Love’ to Re-Sign With Yankees

Moments after the Astros ended the Yankees’ season with an American League Championship Series sweep, Jameson Taillon sat by his locker and pondered a question about what’s next. The right-hander is one of several impending free agents on the Yankees. Taillon, 30, has never hit the open market...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Yankees’ Infielders Take Blame For Costly Botched Double Play Against Astros in Game 4

NEW YORK — You can't make a mistake like this and expect to beat the Astros. Not in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, one loss away from getting swept. The Yankees were clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday night. Their offense had finally shown up, pushing five runs across through the first six innings—that's after New York scored a grand total of four runs in the first three games of this series, three lifeless losses.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy