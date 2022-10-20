ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Feeding Southwest Virginia in need of helping hands

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — One in 8 Southwest Virginia residents face hunger -- and at the same time -- the organization, Feeding Southwest Virginia, relies on more than 2,500 volunteers every year. "There is such a need in our community, especially right now with inflation, for extra sources of...
WISE, VA
wcyb.com

The Bristol Public Library is evolving to better serve the public

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Community leaders tell us the Bristol Public Library is evolving its resources to better serve the public. They gathered earlier today to rename the library's Jones Creativity Center to the Homer and Ida Jones Creative Arts, Technology and Workforce Development Center. The more detailed name...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Boones Creek Elementary receiving four new ball fields

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ball players and fans are getting ready for four new ball fields at Boones Creek Elementary. "That's a long time coming. It's something the students deserve," said Chairman of Washington County School Board Mike Masters. On Monday night, the Washington County Commission approved sending...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Skydiver killed in accident at David Crockett High School identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The skydiver killed in Friday night's accident at David Crockett High School has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Richard Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, was part of a team from Jump TN hired to land on the football field at the beginning of the Musket Bowl between Daniel Boone and David Crockett.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Missing Russell County 15-year-old found

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Pruner has been found. Authorities are asking for your help with finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen and talked to at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21. Anyone with information on Harley Kate Pruner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Russell...
wcyb.com

Man shot and killed pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan County, police say

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man shot and killed his girlfriend who was 7 months pregnant, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Police received a call regarding a missing woman on Saturday. The body of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, of Vansant, was found inside her house on Sunset Hollow Road. Compton had multiple gunshot wounds and was about 7 months pregnant, according to police.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Student injured in Scott County school bus crash, dump truck driver charged, police say

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A student was injured in a school bus crash in Scott County Monday and a dump truck driver has been charged, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Twin Springs Road at 11:34 a.m. Authorities said a dump truck was going east when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected, causing the truck to go back in the road and overturn, according to police. The dump truck was hauling a water tank that came loose when the truck overturned, police said.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Despite disappointing season, ETSU finding ways to remain motivated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Frustration was the word that came up repeatedly during Saturday's postgame conference from head coach George Quarles and players following yet another ETSU loss. After the team's latest loss, 55-45 to Samford, the Bucs dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-5 in Southern Conference play.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU aims to regroup prior to road game at Wofford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — At the start of year, many didn't think ETSU and Wofford would have much in common. The Bucs were projected to finish second in the Southern Conference while Wofford was picked to finish last. However, as October winds to a close, the Bucs and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wcyb.com

After 72 years of waiting, Tusculum knocks off Emory & Henry 35-9

The series between Tusculum and Emory & Henry dates back to 1915. But the two schools separated by just 75 miles haven't met on the gridiron since 1950. The rivalry renewed this season with the Wasps joining the South Atlantic conference this season. The Wasps won the last meeting between the schools 47-0.
TUSCULUM, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy