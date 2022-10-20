Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Crash in Clackamas Co. leaves 2 dead, one hospitalized
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a child are dead and another child is hospitalized after a crash in unincorporated Clackamas County on Sunday. According to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 29000 block of S. Dryland Road where they found a pickup truck that had rolled down an embankment and hit a tree, trapping its occupants inside.
Driver shot in NE Portland, vehicle struck multiple times
Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
kptv.com
Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
Camas man reported missing on Pacific Coast Trail found dead
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Search and recue crews found the body of a Camas man who went missing on the Pacific Crest Trail last week. Nicholas Wells, 33, was reported missing by his wife on Oct. 21 after he didn't return home following a run on the Pacific Crest Trail, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said.
canbyfirst.com
Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week
Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
KATU.com
Police arrest suspect in Northeast Portland murder case
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide investigators arrested a 22-year-old man who is accused of murdering a man in Northeast Portland earlier this month. According to Portland Police, 54-year-old James Harris was found dead on the night of October 9 on a property in the 100 block of Northeast Marine Drive.
kptv.com
Hillsboro fire heavily damages former restaurant
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in Hillsboro damaged a business on Oak Street Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting 10-foot flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of the building. Fearing the building might collapse,...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Residents share aftermath of Cherryville EF-0 tornado
The EF-0 tornado that whipped through Cherryville on Oct. 21 left a small but significant trail of damage in its wake, toppling trees onto roadways, power lines, homes and more.
KATU.com
Firefighters put out fire at Portland laboratory
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews put out a warehouse fire at Lacamas Labs in North Portland on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m., 911 callers reported the fire and the sound of explosions at the 3600 block of North Suttle Road. Portland Fire & Rescue said early reports indicated that...
KATU.com
Nakia Creek Fire 54% contained
CAMAS, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire in southwest Washington is now 54% contained, thanks largely to the rain over the weekend. The fire has burned more than 1,900 acres but isn’t growing much anymore. Crews are preparing roads and fire lines to reduce erosion. The Nakia Creek...
All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
KCBY
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.
KATU.com
Man shot, woman stabbed in SE Portland, suspect arrested
Police arrested a 73-year-old man after they said he shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning in Southeast Portland. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries; they are expected to survive. A Portland Police spokesperson said the incident that took place shortly after 5 a.m....
Car crashes through PDX fence; driver dies
A person died Thursday night after a rollover crash on Northeast Marine Drive that sent the driver’s vehicle through a fence at Portland International Airport, police said Thursday. The vehicle rolled off the roadway and overturned, then crashed through the fence that surrounds the airport perimeter, Portland police and...
kptv.com
Camas trail runner found dead after Search & Rescue Operation
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old runner from Camas was found dead early Sunday morning after a search that began Friday evening, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. The search for Nick Wells began Friday evening after his wife reported that her husband had gone trail...
kptv.com
Vancouver police say it’s unclear how 15-year-old was shot in the leg
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating what led to an early Monday morning shooting that left a15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they responded to Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive for reports of shots fired. People we spoke with said it’s a pretty safe area, but feel like incidents like this are on the rise.
Police make arrest after alleged gun incident in neighborhood
A man has been arrested on several charges after allegedly menacing a victim in a driveway on Wonderly Drive. A 35-year-old Portland man has been lodged at the Columbia County Jail following an incident Saturday morning, Oct. 22, in which he allegedly menaced another person in a St. Helens driveway. According to St. Helens police, the reporting party said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect, identified as Anthony Stratton, reportedly fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the location on Wonderly Drive. Shortly thereafter, police learned that Stratton was at...
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
