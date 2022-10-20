Read full article on original website
Thomas James Destefano, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James DeStefano, 81, of Meadowview Blvd. died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle. He was born on November 28, 1940 in New Castle a son of the late Samuel and Maria (Ambroselli) DeStefano. Mr. DeStefano married Dianne M....
Margaret J. (Sarisky) Huda, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Margaret (Sarisky) Huda, 95, who died Saturday, October 22, at the Hospice House. Margaret was born May 5, 1927,...
Judith Ann Schepka, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Schepka, 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after almost two years of rehabilitation and complications following open heart surgery. She was born on May 15, 1953, along with her twin sister, Jeanne, to the late Joseph and Lena (Bellanca) Schepka. Judi...
Matthew Glenellen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Glenellen, 46, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, 2022 at home. Matthew was born on June 6, 1976, in Youngstown, the son of John and Terri Crozier Glenellen. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1994 and attended Youngstown State University. He worked for...
Theresa E. Pegg, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa E. Pegg, 70, died Friday evening October 21, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center surround by her family. She was born August 8, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Paul and Elizabeth Ciprich Misik and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Pegg, a...
Mary Jo Maize, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Maize, 93, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mary Jo was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Onofrio and Laura (Congolese) Bartolone. She was a graduate of Bessemer High School.
Steven Joseph Mondak, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Steven Joseph Mondak, age 81, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in Heath Knolls Nursing Facility after a brief illness. He was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1940 to Steven and Pearl Mondak. Steve is survived by his fiancée, Jean...
Sandra L. Leake, Summitville, Ohio
SUMMITVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Leake, 80, formerly of Summitville, passed away peacefully at 2:04 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Orchards of East Liverpool following a recent illness. Ms. Leake was born March 19, 1942 in Chester, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Jess and...
Shirley Marie Haman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Marie Haman, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre. She was born February 19, 1946, in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of the late William E. and Barbara E. (Cobb) Hoopes. Shirley was a graduate of...
Helen Louise Abel Parker, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise Abel Parker, age 78, of Warren went to be with her savior on October 22, 2022. She was born on September 9, 1944, to the late Clarence and Christena Futscher Abel. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 52...
Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
Norma Jean Arner, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Arner, 93, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Mrs. Arner was born on March 9, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Schnur) Sorokach. She was a 1947 graduate of...
Theda Eileen (Sheen) Mudger, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theda Eileen (Sheen) Mudger, 93, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 29, 1929 in Salem, daughter of the late Thomas and Cora (McGuire) Sheen. Theda was a 1947 graduate of Salem High School. She was...
Louise E. Rade, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise E. Rade, 96, formerly of Boardman, died Friday, October 14, 2022, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Louise was born in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Matthew and Sophia Stojkovic Korenic but grew up in Youngstown with her seven siblings. She graduated from The Rayen School and...
William C. Floyd, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Floyd, age 90, died at his home in Warren on Thursday, October 20, 2022, surrounded by his wife and caregiver; he had been ill for several years. He was born in Freeport, Ohio on July 6, 1932, to the late W. Cecil and...
Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr. of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 98, by the side of his devoted wife of 64 years, Anna Maria Corsaro Calautti. Born on April 9,...
Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., 56, of Warren, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Franklin Lee and Delphia Peters Drummond. Franklin was a steel worker for Alliance Tubular Products.
Duane A. Lehman, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane A. Lehman, 62, passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Duane was born January 14, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Duane O. Lehman and Julia “Judy” Romano Rolland. For the majority of his career, Duane...
Karla Jo Mazzi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karla Jo Mazzi passed away Friday, October 21. She was born as the second of four children to Arthur and Zella Worley in Alliance, Ohio on June 15, 1954. Karla loved being around children and worked for the Howland School System as a valued member...
Arnold Jerome Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Arnold Jerome Wagner, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2022. He was born July 31,1939 in Youngstown, the first of three sons born to the union of Leonard S. and Louise F. Wagner. Arnold’s parents as well as his...
