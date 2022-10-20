Read full article on original website
norwoodnews.org
FDNY: Area Secured following Woodlawn Heights Fire on Transformer Pole
An apparent, outdoor electrical fire broke out on Monday evening, Oct. 24, in the Woodlawn Heights section of The Bronx. The FDNY said the incident has since been closed out and the cause is being investigated. According to the FDNY, the incident was reported at 6:26 p.m. on Monday at...
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
norwoodnews.org
City Island Rising Collects 200 Donations for Asylum Seekers During Clothing Drive
OVER 200 bags of donations were received for recently arrived asylum seekers in New York City during a clothing drive held by local organization, City Island Rising, over the weekend ending Sunday, Oct. 23, as other Bronxites took part in the annual Tour de Bronx cycle event. The organization’s representatives...
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
62-year-old punched, knocked onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Bronx
The latest incident comes amid a new push to remove people dealing with severe mental illness from the transit system.
norwoodnews.org
Williamsbridge: 62-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot
The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man in Williamsbridge. According to an NYPD spokesperson, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at approximately 5.08 a.m., police responded to a “ShotSpotter activation,” a device used to track the sound of gunshots, at 763 East 219th Street.
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Bus Driver Assaulted with Face-Spray Substance Amid Dispute with Passenger
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached video and photos who is being sought in connection to an assault on an on-duty MTA employee that occurred in Kingsbridge Heights. An NYPD spokesperson said that on Friday, Sept. 23, at 10.48 a.m....
bronx.com
Jaydaliz Pena, 14, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Jaydaliz Pena. 1069 Evergreen Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to police...
The Jewish Press
4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022
For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
Man killed after being dragged by subway train at Columbus Circle in Manhattan
A subway commuter was killed after being dragged by a train in Manhattan on Monday.
thebronxfreepress.com
Trust at Tremont Fideicomiso en Tremont
Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing complex, has opened in the Bronx – and Steven Wilson was among the residents that gathered to celebrate the new site. The building features 119 apartments, including 71 linked to on-site supportive services for residents. “It’s a big change for me,” noted...
Residents put best costumes on display for 37th annual Bronx Halloween Parade
The parade was organized by Bronx Community Board 2. Comedian Radel Ortiz is hosting the event.
Teen punched, robbed in Manhattan subway station, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was punched and robbed while waiting for a train in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, police said Sunday. The teen was attacked while standing on the northbound platform of the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 72nd Street and Broadway station on Oct. 6 […]
norwoodnews.org
Benjamin Franklin Reform Dems Will Consider Endorsing 2023 District 11 City Council Primary Candidates
The Benjamin Franklin Reform Democratic Club (BFRDC) has announced that it will “discuss and decide whether to endorse a candidate for the 2023 11th district City Council [Democratic] primary election.”. A representative for the Kingsbridge-based club said that if the club decides to go ahead with this proposal, club...
Bronx man, 62, fatally shot in head
NYPD officers responding to a 911 call found the victim, identified as Russell Scott Wells, unconscious on E. 219th Street, near Barnes Avenue, in Williamsbridge just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
norwoodnews.org
Olinville: 60-Year-Old Pedestrian Critical following Road Accident
A 60-year-old male pedestrian remains hospitalized and in critical condition following a road accident in Olinville, just northwest of Gun Hill Houses, police said. On Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 11.27 p.m., officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian who was struck at the intersection of East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
Adams mulls housing asylum seekers in cruise ships amid questions about cost and environmental toll
A Carnival cruise ship passes by the Manhattan skyline in October 2022. The company denies it's in talks with City Hall to house asylum seekers aboard a ship. A six-month contract to house victims of Hurricane Katrina cost $236 million. A single idling cruise ship creates as much diesel exhaust as 34,400 idling tractor trailers. [ more › ]
