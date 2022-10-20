ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

FDNY: Area Secured following Woodlawn Heights Fire on Transformer Pole

An apparent, outdoor electrical fire broke out on Monday evening, Oct. 24, in the Woodlawn Heights section of The Bronx. The FDNY said the incident has since been closed out and the cause is being investigated. According to the FDNY, the incident was reported at 6:26 p.m. on Monday at...
BRONX, NY
Williamsbridge: 62-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot

The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man in Williamsbridge. According to an NYPD spokesperson, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at approximately 5.08 a.m., police responded to a “ShotSpotter activation,” a device used to track the sound of gunshots, at 763 East 219th Street.
BRONX, NY
Jaydaliz Pena, 14, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Jaydaliz Pena. 1069 Evergreen Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022

For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Trust at Tremont Fideicomiso en Tremont

Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing complex, has opened in the Bronx – and Steven Wilson was among the residents that gathered to celebrate the new site. The building features 119 apartments, including 71 linked to on-site supportive services for residents. “It’s a big change for me,” noted...
BRONX, NY
Teen punched, robbed in Manhattan subway station, police say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was punched and robbed while waiting for a train in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, police said Sunday. The teen was attacked while standing on the northbound platform of the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 72nd Street and Broadway station on Oct. 6 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Bronx man, 62, fatally shot in head

NYPD officers responding to a 911 call found the victim, identified as Russell Scott Wells, unconscious on E. 219th Street, near Barnes Avenue, in Williamsbridge just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
BRONX, NY
15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Olinville: 60-Year-Old Pedestrian Critical following Road Accident

A 60-year-old male pedestrian remains hospitalized and in critical condition following a road accident in Olinville, just northwest of Gun Hill Houses, police said. On Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 11.27 p.m., officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian who was struck at the intersection of East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

