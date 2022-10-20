ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Closed to the press: Alachua County DeSantis fundraising event latest in continued trend of media blackouts

By the Editorial Board
Independent Florida Alligator
 4 days ago
Independent Florida Alligator

Free UF rally urges students to take to the polls

More than a dozen UF faculty and local Democratic politicians rallied to protect academic freedom at Florida's flagship university and urged students to vote in November's midterm elections Friday morning. Free UF, a broad coalition of faculty, staff, students and local advocacy groups who banded together to oppose what they...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved

I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida gymnastics adds two Georgia talents in offseason

On Jan. 21, out on the floor in the Stegeman Coliseum, Georgia senior Rachel Baumann sat patiently, knees down, in the middle of 6,759 fans. She wore a black and white leotard. Illuminated with bedazzled rhinestones, the marble-like additions to her outfit used the gymnasium lights to put on a show of their own.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retail Notes: Gate Carwash in review for Middleburg

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. The applicant is Gate Petroleum Co. and the owner is Gate affliliate BFC Property Holdings Inc. Prosser is the civil engineer. The...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Mike White looks for a fresh opportunity at Florida’s rival school

Former UF head Coach Mike White shook the college basketball world when he left Florida and crossed enemy lines to become the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs March 13, 2022. White left the Gators to fill the void of former Georgia head coach Tom Crean, who was the head...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

2021 Georgia defense versus 2020 Florida offense: Who wins?

The 2021 Georgia Bulldogs defense will likely go down as one of the best of all time. Georgia had five first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including first overall pick Travon Walker. A total of eight defenders were selected. The Bulldogs allowed just 8.8 offensive points per game,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Debate rages about ‘outsiders’ visiting town squares in The Villages

The debate is once again raging about “outsiders” visiting the town squares in The Villages. As hard as it might be to remember, most Villagers were once outsiders, tempted to visit The Villages long ago thanks to the Vmail, the Lifestyle Preview Plan, a friend or a family member. A visit to the town square with live entertainment and libations and many were hooked.
THE VILLAGES, FL
chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

