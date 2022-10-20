Closed to the press: Alachua County DeSantis fundraising event latest in continued trend of media blackouts

Read full article on original website
WCJB
No protests allowed inside University of Florida buildings as board considers appointing Sen. Sasse president
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will enforce a rule banning protests inside campus buildings during a meeting of the board of trustees as they consider appointing a controversial new president at the university. The decision follows an incident where protestors disrupted a question-and-answer event with the candidate.
Independent Florida Alligator
Free UF rally urges students to take to the polls
More than a dozen UF faculty and local Democratic politicians rallied to protect academic freedom at Florida's flagship university and urged students to vote in November's midterm elections Friday morning. Free UF, a broad coalition of faculty, staff, students and local advocacy groups who banded together to oppose what they...
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
WCJB
State Officials are calling for an investigation regrading Single Member Districts video
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The offices of State Senator Keith Perry and Representative Chuck Clemons sent a letter to Alachua county regarding videos they uploaded on YouTube that could be in violation of elections statute. The statute, which went into effect July 1st, states local government can’t produce any content of...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
ocala-news.com
Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved
I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida gymnastics adds two Georgia talents in offseason
On Jan. 21, out on the floor in the Stegeman Coliseum, Georgia senior Rachel Baumann sat patiently, knees down, in the middle of 6,759 fans. She wore a black and white leotard. Illuminated with bedazzled rhinestones, the marble-like additions to her outfit used the gymnasium lights to put on a show of their own.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retail Notes: Gate Carwash in review for Middleburg
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. The applicant is Gate Petroleum Co. and the owner is Gate affliliate BFC Property Holdings Inc. Prosser is the civil engineer. The...
Independent Florida Alligator
Mike White looks for a fresh opportunity at Florida’s rival school
Former UF head Coach Mike White shook the college basketball world when he left Florida and crossed enemy lines to become the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs March 13, 2022. White left the Gators to fill the void of former Georgia head coach Tom Crean, who was the head...
Independent Florida Alligator
2021 Georgia defense versus 2020 Florida offense: Who wins?
The 2021 Georgia Bulldogs defense will likely go down as one of the best of all time. Georgia had five first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including first overall pick Travon Walker. A total of eight defenders were selected. The Bulldogs allowed just 8.8 offensive points per game,...
Central Florida sees coolest night of the season so far
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the coolest afternoon in Orlando since March 13, or 220 days, Central Florida is setup for the coolest night of the season so far, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A frost advisory is in...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
Penalty phase begins today in Putnam County double murder case
Palatka, Fla. — Sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. for Mark Wilson at the Putnam County Courthouse. The Melrose man was convicted of the murders of his girlfriend’s nephews on Oct. 14. The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two...
WCJB
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
villages-news.com
Debate rages about ‘outsiders’ visiting town squares in The Villages
The debate is once again raging about “outsiders” visiting the town squares in The Villages. As hard as it might be to remember, most Villagers were once outsiders, tempted to visit The Villages long ago thanks to the Vmail, the Lifestyle Preview Plan, a friend or a family member. A visit to the town square with live entertainment and libations and many were hooked.
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activity
State inspectors cited a Green Cove Springs restaurant for 18 violations, including five high priority, during an inspection on Oct. 21. Dalton’s Sports Grill, 2808 Henley Road, received a high priority violation, the most severe, for roach activity.
chopchat.com
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
