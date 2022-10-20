Jason O’Donnell has never denied the charge that he took a bag full of cash from a man who wanted a favor in return, which is what most people would define as a “bribe.”. But this is New Jersey, and our political hacks have no shame. O’Donnell’s defense is that the bribe came when he was a mere candidate office in Hudson County, running for mayor of Bayonne, when he took the cash. And since the state’s bribery statute refers to “the performance of official duties” it shouldn’t apply to candidates like him who were only considering doing favors if elected.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO