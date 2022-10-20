Read full article on original website
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in Newark
Prison sentences for four men convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in NewarkMorristown Minute. An 8-Month Investigation Led to the Seizure of 2 AR-15s, 10 Handguns, 100k bags of Heroin, over a Kilo of Crack and Powder Cocaine, & more than $195k in cash.
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Why hasn’t the Legislature fixed the broken bribery law? | Moran
Jason O’Donnell has never denied the charge that he took a bag full of cash from a man who wanted a favor in return, which is what most people would define as a “bribe.”. But this is New Jersey, and our political hacks have no shame. O’Donnell’s defense is that the bribe came when he was a mere candidate office in Hudson County, running for mayor of Bayonne, when he took the cash. And since the state’s bribery statute refers to “the performance of official duties” it shouldn’t apply to candidates like him who were only considering doing favors if elected.
N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting
A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
Mayor to ask county for DPW storage help
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Mayor Peter Calamari said Oct. 17 that he would send a formal, written request to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III seeking county accommodations for township public works equipment now stored at the former Washington Township Recreation and Swim Club facility on Ridgewood Boulevard North. A resident...
4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022
For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
Two new Journal Square skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
In perhaps a decade from now, those who live or walk in the Journal Square neighborhood will be looking up more after two new skyscrapers were approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Oct. 11. The approved 1,189-unit mega project will bring two towers, one that is 49-stories tall...
Man shot and killed in East Orange, New Jersey
Police investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.
Brookdale, It’s Time To Pay It Forward
For what seemed an eternity, I thought I would never again get through a 24-hour period without saying that dreaded word, evoking horrific memories of a storm that destroyed much of our community, causing billions of dollars in damage. Then, one day – probably three or four years later –...
Meet N.J.’s Pizza Girl, Guinness World Records’ sauciest memorabilia queen
The Pizza Girl, wearing a blue pizza-dotted dress, pizza-shaped earrings, a pizza necklace and what looks like a slice of pizza on her head, saunters down her driveway to greet me. The pizza cap isn’t real dough and sauce, although you wouldn’t put it past Pizza Girl — real name,...
2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway
Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
Feds: 'Extensive' Video Shows Gunman Robbing Trio Of NJ Phamarcies For Drugs
Three different pharmacies in Elizabeth were robbed of medications by an Irvington man with the same MO, federal authorities charged. Charles Johnson, 28, was arrested after investigators reviewed "extensive" surveillance video following the holdups in June and July, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said. Johnson took a...
Mom, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island, remembered as a ‘beautiful spirit’ with a ‘caring heart’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Along a street that doubles as a makeshift dump site for things unwanted sits a single lit candle on the doorstep of the home that once belonged to 26-year-old LaHuma Payton. Neighbors, friends and family members are mourning and sending an outpouring of love to...
Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor
Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NYPD searching for missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
