Alaska State

The List

Who Is Leo Stark's Mother On Days Of Our Lives?

"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen a lot of family drama over the years, especially when it comes to mothers and their children. Longtime viewers may remember the trouble Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) caused her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), when she was caught cheating on her husband. Sami was so traumatized by the event that she acted out harshly and even developed bulimia, per Soaps in Depth.
The List

Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
The List

All Of Kate Roberts' Husbands On Days Of Our Lives

Romance is often in the air in Salem, and "Days of Our Lives" viewers have seen some truly epic couples form on the soap opera through the years. Pairings such as John Black and Marlena Evans, Bo and Hope Brady, and Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady have captivated fans throughout the decades and given them something to root for, per Fame 10. Those super couples also paved the way for other fan-favorite duos, such as Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux, Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis, Ben Weston and Ciara Brady, and many more.
SheKnows

Days Our Lives’ Latest Exit Makes a Total of Zero Sense

And then there were two? Back over the summer, the second season of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem treated fans to a long overdue Johnson family reunion as the entire clan gathered in Seattle — before being attacked and forcibly separated. We reconnected with the recently departed Lucas...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Cheryl E Preston

Trina may be in trouble if she goes away with Rory on General Hospital

General Hospital likes to tease the viewers and drop hints and they may have done so on Tuesday. As Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was discussing her upcoming date with Rory Cabrera (Michel Kruse) with Ava Cassadine (Maura West) the moment seemed like one of foreboding. Ava told Trina not to do anything she was not sure of and Ms. Robinsons's reply was that she felt something bad was going to happen.
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
SheKnows

General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery

Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Her Ex Celebrate Parents Weekend With Their Son Who’s… Wait, How Can He Be So Grown Up Already?

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress made memories with family and friends. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) joined family and friends for a special weekend to honor her “favorite son.” Her only son in question was John Michael Wright, who she shares with ex-husband John Wright. “Parents weekend...
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Brook Lynn Recast With Former Portrayer

Blink, and you might miss her. But the week of October 3, Briana Lane will be returning to General Hospital and replacing Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn for a single episode. Lane, an Emmy nominee for her stint as a sub during Setton’s 2020 maternity leave, tells Soap Opera Digest that her Port Charles comeback made for “a wild 48 hours.” She was called about filling in on a Monday and went to work two days later. In between, she tuned in to the show to see how the character had changed since she last played Ned and Lois’ daughter. She also watched episodes in which she herself held the role “to help myself remember how I played her.
The List

The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend

For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s CPS Drama Escalates, Matthew Atkinson Makes a Confession

Thomas is in the middle of the latest Bold & Beautiful drama between Ridge and Brooke following the call to — and the visit from — CPS. Though the person who made the call identified themselves as Brooke Logan, Ridge’s wife has adamantly denied contacting the authorities, even though she clearly thinks his son is a danger to Douglas.
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The Villain

Could this would-be villain have altruistic motives for returning to Genoa City?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The VillainSoap Hub. Y&R spoilers tease that nearly everybody in Genoa City sees Tucker McCall as a villain. However, what if he’s not a villain? After all, Michael Baldwin recently pointed out that Victor Newman did plenty of what he was accusing Tucker of doing. We speculate that Tucker actually has some altruistic reasons for his return and seemingly scheming to get Chancellor-Winters for himself.
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

