ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 1

Related
cascadiadaily.com

Bellingham mayor continues fight for climate action projects

Throughout his tenure, Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood has made fighting climate change a major priority for the city, developing action plans, pushing climate measures through city council votes and proposing significant funding sources to support climate efforts. Fleetwood’s concerns, related to ongoing carbon emissions and warming climates, impact every decision...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

County Forestry Advisory Committee to hold hybrid meeting Tuesday

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Whatcom County Forestry Advisory Committee will hold a hybrid meeting with attendance available via Zoom and in person at the Northwest Annex Central Conference Room, Whatcom County Planning and Development Services, 5280 Northwest Drive, Bellingham. Agenda items include the approval of a memo...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
salish-current.org

From the Editor’s Desk: Fact-checking 42nd District campaign mailers

42nd Legislative Districtabortion accesspolicingpolitcal campaignspublic safetyWhatcom County. This year, Whatcom County is on track to receive over $1 million worth of political advertisements in mailboxes. These political mailers to 42nd Legislative District addresses are timed to arrive with the ballot and carry with them a variety of claims and arguments. Here at the Salish Current, we continue our work of fact checking these claims as they arrive.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Coho Rule Changes For Wallace, Skagit, Cascade, Dungeness

THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. 1. Extends coho salmon fishery from in Skagit River areas from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) through Nov. 30, 2022. 2. Maintains: Bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) Effective date:...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?

I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Border Patrol arrests 2 individuals who ran across border and their ride

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three individuals October 12 around 3:30 p.m. just west of the railroad crossing at Marine Drive in Blaine. Two of the individuals allegedly illegally crossed the U.S./Canada border, while the other attempted to pick them up. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Blaine sector spokesperson Jason...
BLAINE, WA
KING 5

Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy