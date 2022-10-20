Read full article on original website
cascadiadaily.com
Bellingham mayor continues fight for climate action projects
Throughout his tenure, Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood has made fighting climate change a major priority for the city, developing action plans, pushing climate measures through city council votes and proposing significant funding sources to support climate efforts. Fleetwood’s concerns, related to ongoing carbon emissions and warming climates, impact every decision...
lyndentribune.com
County Forestry Advisory Committee to hold hybrid meeting Tuesday
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Whatcom County Forestry Advisory Committee will hold a hybrid meeting with attendance available via Zoom and in person at the Northwest Annex Central Conference Room, Whatcom County Planning and Development Services, 5280 Northwest Drive, Bellingham. Agenda items include the approval of a memo...
salish-current.org
From the Editor’s Desk: Fact-checking 42nd District campaign mailers
42nd Legislative Districtabortion accesspolicingpolitcal campaignspublic safetyWhatcom County. This year, Whatcom County is on track to receive over $1 million worth of political advertisements in mailboxes. These political mailers to 42nd Legislative District addresses are timed to arrive with the ballot and carry with them a variety of claims and arguments. Here at the Salish Current, we continue our work of fact checking these claims as they arrive.
Whatcom child care tax proposal has broad support among health care, employers
Some two-thirds of families lack access to child care, keeping parents and caregivers out of the county’s workforce.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 19, 2022
WHATCOM — More than 1.3 million Washington residents have signed up to practice their earthquake readiness during the annual earthquake drill.
Don’t call 911 when the power goes out in Whatcom. Unless this happens
First storms of the season could bring power outages.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Rule Changes For Wallace, Skagit, Cascade, Dungeness
THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. 1. Extends coho salmon fishery from in Skagit River areas from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) through Nov. 30, 2022. 2. Maintains: Bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) Effective date:...
q13fox.com
3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?
I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thenorthernlight.com
Border Patrol arrests 2 individuals who ran across border and their ride
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three individuals October 12 around 3:30 p.m. just west of the railroad crossing at Marine Drive in Blaine. Two of the individuals allegedly illegally crossed the U.S./Canada border, while the other attempted to pick them up. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Blaine sector spokesperson Jason...
Northwest’s air is among the worst in the world as an end to Whatcom’s dry spell nears
Morning mist coupled with smoke reduced visibility to a little more than a mile at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Bellingham cop recognized a wanted felon, and found cash, drugs and a gun
Drug suspect has been arrested 39 times, police said.
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
Cafe expands to downtown, ice cream shop gains TikTok following from Bellingham
Rolled ice cream videos by the new business have become popular on the business’s TikTok account.
Bellingham Police arrest man on suspicion of second-degree murder in Roosevelt shooting
Bags of white powder field tested positive for the presence of cocaine and 1,000 blue pills thought to be laced with fentanyl were found at the scene of the Oct. 16 shooting.
Storm heading toward Whatcom could break dry spell with a vengeance
Meanwhile, an air quality alert for smoky skies was expended.
‘Best French onion soup I have ever tasted.’ The best soup in Whatcom County from our poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best soup is also known for its cocktails, creme brulee, beef stroganoff and more.
