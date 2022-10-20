ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Union, NY

Demolition of the IBM Country Club begins

By Roy Santa Croce
 4 days ago

TOWN OF UNION, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Many people may have fond memories of the IBM country club in the Town of Union, but the newer generations only see it as an eye sore.

Demolition began today of the old country club and is expected to take somewhere between 8 to 10 weeks.

Conifer and LeChase were selected by The Agency to turn the blighted property into the newest affordable housing project.

CEO of the Leadership Alliance, Stacey Duncan says that the units are expected to be two or three bedrooms.

She says that groundbreaking for the housing project is expected in late spring of 2023.

Town of Union Supervisor Rick Materese says, “While we recognize that we are losing a piece of history in the demolition of this building, we are beginning a new history for this area. Our pre-seeding days will live on in our memories, but we are making a conscious decision to move into the future rather than to dwell on the past.”

LeChase Construction, Delta Engineers and Gorick Construction will oversee the demolition. Duncan says that sometime soon, there will be announcement, inviting the community to the country club to take a piece of the old building with them.

