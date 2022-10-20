Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Panthers end long championship drought with shutout win
The Panthers ended a long championship drought on the football field on Saturday, guaranteeing themselves at least a share of the Little 4 with their fourth straight victory. And they did it in style, with their defense holding on late for the shutout in a 34-0 victory at Ferndale. “It’s...
humboldtsports.com
Maples shines as Eureka girls remain perfect in the Big 4
The Eureka Loggers moved within one win of completing a perfect league campaign in girls soccer with a 4-1 win at Fortuna on Saturday. The Big 4 champs improved to 8-0 and can close out an unblemished league run with a victory over Arcata on senior night at Albee Stadium on Wednesday.
humboldtsports.com
Warriors overcome adversity, edge much-improved Loggers
One night after St. Bernard’s edged Fortuna in a game that went down to the wire, the Del Norte Warriors held on for a 21-14 win over Eureka at Albee Stadium on Saturday night in a game that was far more competitive than most fans would have anticipated. Indeed,...
humboldtsports.com
College basketball returns, as Corsairs and Jacks get set to scrimmage
By Ray Hamill — The local college basketball season is just around the corner and fans will have a chance to check out both the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt men’s teams when they scrimmage on Saturday night (Oct. 22). The preseason scrimmage will take...
