Man convicted of stealing from mom whose son has Leukemia

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man charged with stealing from a well-known Somerset family earlier this year has been sentenced to prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Garret Turner, 36, of Kingston, was convicted Monday of breaking and entering into a vehicle and larceny of over $1,200 following a three-day bench trial.

Turner, according to prosecutors, broke into Catherine Placido’s car back in January and took her wallet, which contained credit cards, $700 worth of donated gift cards and $200 cash.

Placido is the mother of Alex Rogers , a young boy with Down syndrome who’s battling Leukemia.

Turner attempted to purchase $200 worth of gift cards from a pharmacy using Placido’s credit cards, according to Quinn, and was later seen on ATM surveillance footage withdrawing nearly $250 from her bank account.

Detectives identified Turner as the suspect after discovering he’d transferred $300 from one of Placido’s cards directly to his Venmo account.

Officers arrested Turner in Fall River following a traffic stop, during which prosecutors said Placido’s wallet and credit cards were found.

Turner has an extensive criminal record, according to Quinn, and is currently serving a six-month jail sentence for an unrelated larceny. He was sentenced to two years, with one year to serve and the remainder suspended for two years.

“It is very sad that this criminal conduct impacted a family which was dealing with a very ill child,” Quinn said. “I’m happy the sentence will be served in addition the sentence he is already serving.”

