MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T sheds back seat, for $118,050
In its pursuit to build a 911 for every niche, Porsche on Tuesday unveiled a version that's gone on a diet. That car is the 2023 Porsche Carrera 911 T, which will cost $118,050 (including destination) when it arrives at U.S. dealers next spring. Porsche enthusiasts will note the 911...
Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series
This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
Bugattis, Rally Cars and Miuras, Oh My! A Bonkers 18-Car Single-Owner Collection Is Heading to Auction
There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale. An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction. Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone. How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed...
conceptcarz.com
Irreplaceable Bugatti history returns home
For years a collection of the most extraordinary unrestored Bugatti cars has sat, meticulously cared for and researched, in a sprawling house in Switzerland. But now this collection, lovingly built up over decades by Hans Matti, has found a new custodian, and the cars' first journey under their new ownership took them to Château Saint Jean in Molsheim – the home of Bugatti Automobiles.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Porsche 911 T
Manual transmission, upgraded standard performance features and weight reduction mean pure fun. Atlanta. Porsche is adding the 911 Carrera T variant to the 911 model line. The letter T stands for 'Touring' and signifies models with equipment that enhances both driving pleasure and performance. The new 911 Carrera T is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission and rear seat delete as standard, though the rear seat is available as a no-cost option if desired. Optionally, an eight-speed PDK is available as well for no additional cost. Thanks to the standard seven-speed manual transmission and several features that focus on saving weight, the new 911 Carrera T weighs 3,254 lbs., making it 100 lbs. lighter than a standard 911 Carrera (PDK only). Fitted with a PASM Sport Suspension as standard including a 10 mm ride height reduction compared to the standard 911 Carrera as well as reduced sound insulation, the new 911 Carrera T is made for driving enthusiasts.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Here’s How Bentley Rebounded After Nearly 200 Cars Sank on the Felicity Ace
APWhen the Felicity Ace sank nearly 900 miles west of Portugal, Bentley's teams in England and Germany were already working to replace millions lost to the sea floor.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
Road & Track
It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires
When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
MotorTrend Magazine
427-Inch Aftermarket LS Cranks Out 768 Horsepower at 7,700 RPM!
We still remember the 1997 Corvette and its introduction of the LS1 engine. We knew the Gen III small-block from GM was revolutionary, but to be honest we had no idea how it would completely transform our industry. That was 25 years ago (a quarter of a century if you want to feel old) and these days you can build an LS-architecture engine completely out of aftermarket parts. Case in point is this 427ci "LS7" recently dyno-tested at Westech Performance by Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Dominate All With A 1965 Ford Mustang
If you’re a fan of classic ponies, you’ve got to check this one out…. For many, the look of a classic Ford Mustang convertible is the ultimate. As one of the most iconic American cars ever made, it’s understandable why so many people are clamoring to own one. And while you certainly have quite a few choices on the market, this particular 1965 Ford Mustang convertible is quite the build, pushing your experience as the driver to a level you might not suspect on first glance.
CNET
See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype
The top surface of the Alef Model A flying car is an open mesh to let air flow through. The body houses four propellers on one side of the passenger bubble and four propellers on the other side. Alef Model A flying forward. This computer rendering shows how Alef expects...
Top Speed
Top 10 Fastest Touring Motorcycles in 2022
The common perception of touring motorcycles is that they are large barges that favor comfort over chassis dynamics and speed. That might have been the case at one point in time but nowadays speed, handling, and all-day comfort are no longer strangers. Today, touring motorcycles are not necessarily large and heavy, with huge fairings and couch-like seats. Manufacturers are re-purposing sports and adventure bikes, easing riding positions, adding comfort and weather protection, and removing off-road centered features from adventure bikes, such as 21-inch front wheels, and substituting sizes for which road-specific tires are available. The modern touring bike, whether designed as a dedicated touring machine or modified from a bike from another class, is as fast as full-on sports bikes were a few years ago, with handling that wouldn’t leave you embarrassed on a track day. For many owners, speed is still a deciding factor when choosing a bike, even while comfort and practicality are essential ingredients as well. To help you decide, here is our list of the ten fastest touring bikes available today.
Top Speed
How the Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Racecar is Changing the Racing Scene!
Ford's recent unveiling of the 2024 Mustang was a momentous occasion, as it's perhaps the last generation that the iconic muscle car will be powered solely by an internal combustion engine. At the same time, Ford also revealed the Dark Horse variant of the car. Now, the automaker has taken the wraps off the Gen3 Supercar Racecar as well. The car was shown off in the pitlane at the circuit and did its first laps around the track in the hands of three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Dick Johnson. The reveal took place at Mount Panorama, home of the Bathurst 1000 motor race and course for the Australian Supercars Championship calendar. The new Mustang GT racer will debut in 2023 as part of the Supercars Championship's Gen3 era, and it's certain to be a hit with racing fans everywhere.
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
GMC Sierra EV electric truck, Cadillac Celestiq: The Week In Reverse
GMC unveiled another electric pickup truck, Jeep debuted its first all-electric production-bound vehicle, and Cadillac revealed its Celestiq flagship. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 GMC Sierra EV became the automaker's third electric truck. Revealed in $108,695 Denali Edition 1 form, the electric pickup...
MotorTrend Magazine
Custom Willys M38 Tackles Moab
Yeah, at Four Wheeler we make a big deal about Willys flatfender jeeps. This is not out of some bias against the modern corporate Jeep (although we also generally like what they do … at least with the Wrangler and Gladiator), nor a strong love of the corporations that have owned the Jeep name over the past 77 years—Willys, Kaiser, AMC, Daimler, and so on—nor is it out of a place of hatred or dislike for the many other 4x4 companies that have existed or those that still do; we are equal-opportunity off-roaders. Our love for flatties is simply because these Jeeps from Willys and Ford were the first widely available 4x4s. Since their appearance during WWII, their utilitarian design has impacted every road-capable lightweight 4x4 built, and we, as aficionados of the four-wheeling world, love seeing old iron on the trails. And although a stock Willys is always a pleasure to see, the off-road lifestyle is about making 4x4s a reflection of the owner's personality, all while making potential improvements. Form follows function, and there are few hard-and-fast rules about what a vehicle owner can do, but some upgrades seem inevitable. When we saw this OD Green M38, owned by Tim Reents from Illinois, on the iconic Hell's Revenge Trail at Easter Jeep Safari 2022, we had to have a closer look. And on further inspection we decided a full feature in Four Wheeler was in order. The Jeep is unique and uses some ideas found on other modified flatties as well as some different ideas we enjoyed noticing. Check it out!
