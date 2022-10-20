TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County has purchased a 128-acre property in an effort to keep lakes clean and enhance public access and outdoor recreation opportunities. The county announced Thursday that the land, located in the Town of Dunn, is located across from Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area and bordered by the Door Creek Wildlife Area. The new property will serve as a staging area and dewatering site for ‘Suck the Muck,’ a sediment removal project that began in 2017 and aims to protect Dane County’s lakes and waterways from phosphorous and other chemicals by removing sediment from creeks and streams.

