Yankees, Astros ALCS Game 2 lineups | Oswald Peraza in, Kyle Higashioka in; Isiah Kiner-Falefa sits again (10/20/22)

John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO