Yankees, Astros ALCS Game 2 lineups | Oswald Peraza in, Kyle Higashioka in; Isiah Kiner-Falefa sits again (10/20/22)

Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes makes bold Aaron Judge prediction
NEW YORK — Depending on how the rest of this one-sided American League Championship Series plays out and what happens this winter, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes might be pitching with Aaron Judge playing behind him for the last time in Sunday night’s Game 4. Cortes doesn’t proclaim to...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
NEW YORK – The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park
For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Predictions for Yankees’ free agents: Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Benintendi, more
NEW YORK — Sitting at his locker staring at the ground, Jose Trevino was still in his pinstripes pants and jersey more than 30 minutes after the Yankees’ season was killed off late Sunday night. The All-Star catcher was in tears. Doing his post-game interview in a media...
Ex-Yankees coach is finalist for Marlins manager job
The Astros bench coach is on his way to the World Series after Houston beat the New York Yankees, 6-5, in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday at Yankee Stadium. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following the Fall Classic, Espada could be heading to...
Yankees’ offseason checklist: Re-sign Aaron Judge and land 2 All-Star pitchers, MLB insider says
The Yankees are on the clock. New York’s offseason began Sunday night following their 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. The No. 1 item on general manager Brian Cashman’s to-do list is re-sign outfielder Aaron Judge, who’s...
MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series
It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone gets ripped by YES analysts for pulling Gerrit Cole from Game 3 ALCS loss to Astros
You have to wonder: Hal Steinbrenner owns a piece of the YES Network, but does he watch it?. Because, in the midst of this embarrassing pinstriped postseason meltdown, if George’s kid is wavering on whether to bring back Aaron Boone as the Yankees manager next season, the mutinous second-guessing on the team’s postgame shows aren’t helping Boone’s chances.
Left for dead? Yankees react to fans venting to realization the end is near
NEW YORK — Yankees fans who paid good money to watch some postseason baseball at Yankee Stadium on Saturday know what’s coming. They know nothing is changing this year. They know that great first half was just a big tease. They know the Yankees are on their death...
Yankees keep or dump: Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman, Josh Donaldson, Aaron Judge, more
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has some huge decisions to make and not a lot of time to make them. Talk radio over the coming days will be filled with complaints about general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, and cries to re-sign Aaron Judge or trade Josh Donaldson. BUY...
Ex-Yankees, Mets heading to Phillies-Astros World Series
Stars, they’re just like us. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will watch the 2022 World Series the same way you will: at home, on television. The Yankees lost to the Astros, 6-5, on Sunday in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
MLB insider: ‘Why are the Mets more like the Yankees than the Yankees?’
Baseball in New York is done for the year. Fans and analysts alike are reflecting on the seasons the Mets and Yankees have had now that both contenders have fallen short of a World Series berth. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Bronx Bombers made it all...
Ex-Yankees pitcher diagnosed with torn elbow ligament but passes on Tommy John surgery
Caleb Smith is down, but not out. At least not yet. The Arizona Republic reports the Diamondbacks left-hander has been diagnosed with a torn elbow ligament but has opted not to undergo Tommy John surgery. Smith, who walked off the mound with a trainer in Milwaukee on the final day...
Mike Francesa calls for Yankees to clean house after ALCS sweep by Astros
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
How Aaron Judge feels now about Yankees future
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and the Yankees are on the clock. Judge will talk to the Yankees — and, presumably, at least several other teams who could match his lofty price tag when he become a free agent at the end of the World Series. The right...
WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans
John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
Will Yankees pay Aaron Judge what he wants after record-breaking season? | Pros, cons, prediction
NEW YORK — Before every game Aaron Judge plays at Yankee Stadium, the 6-foot-7 slugger kneels in shallow right-center field. It’s a moment of silent reflection. Surrounded by nearly 50,000 people, he centers himself. “I always check myself before the game. I say a little prayer,” he said....
MLB insider’s 4-point plan to save the Yankees has big lineup change and potential pitfall
It’s back to the drawing board for the New York Yankees. Again. It’s been 13 years since the Yankees appeared in the World Series, while the Houston Astros are heading to the Fall Classic for the fourth time in six seasons. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
