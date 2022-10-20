BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO