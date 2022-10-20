ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooney2021
4d ago

lisa Sanchez went on record ans told boise city commissioners there were too many white people in the room and wanted them replaced with minorities. Lisa Sanchez is a racist!

boisestatepublicradio.org

Should Idaho lawmakers have a say over special sessions?

Next month, Idaho voters will decide whether their legislators should be able to meet in a special session whenever they choose by amending the state’s constitution. Democrats and Republicans are split on the issue, with one side saying it’s a waste of money, while the other contends it’s a check on the governor’s office.
IDAHO STATE
etxview.com

Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends

In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

This Boise State professor has a nurse-driven plan to build cultural bridges, bonding caregivers and seriously ill refugees

Dr. Katherine Doyon has a plan. She wants to create the building blocks for what will be a first-of-its-kind bridge between Idaho healthcare providers and refugees. Over the next two years, Doyon and a community advisory board – compiled of healthcare providers, refugees and refugee advocates – will design a guide to bridge clinicians and refugees, communicatively and culturally.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez says she has no access to 'those rooms where housing decisions are made'

Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez turned more than a few heads during the October 11 workshop session of the Boise City Council. Lawmakers were being briefed on affordable housing – or the lack thereof. Sánchez was disappointed; not in the analysis per se, but she said it was the latest in a long line of not being at the table in conversations regarding housing.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
BOISE, ID
boisehighlights.com

Rajbhandari Runs The Board

To the untrained eye, Shiva Rajbhandari looks like a normal kid. He just turned 18, he’s a Senior in high school and runs track and field for Boise High. But, just beneath the surface is a person who rallies for climate change all across the country and testifies in front of panels of right-wing trustees with hopes of putting his goals into action. With his latest achievement, he became the first student to hold office on the Boise School District Board of Trustees.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Possible outage for Treasure Valley signals Monday

Today we may be experiencing reduced power on our Treasure Valley signals for news at 91.5 FM and for music at 90.3 FM. We know this means some listeners will not be able to hear us at all. We expect this signal interruption to occur between 11 a.m. and 3...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election

A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an Ada County polling location on Nov. 3, 2020, completed a voter registration card, attested that he was an eligible voter...
ADA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Bilingual vaccine clinic in Boise seeks to address inequity in access

The Mexican Consulate in Boise is hosting a bilingual drive-thru vaccination clinic this Saturday to provide equitable access to care in underserved communities. The Idaho Immunization Coalition, St Luke’s and Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy will provide vaccines at no cost to anyone who shows up. Spanish-speaking medical providers will be there to help those who might avoid accessing care because of language barriers.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium

It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
NAMPA, ID

