CANCELLED: Marshall County deputies asking for assistance in locating missing woman
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has said that a formerly missing woman has been found safe.
Belinda Sue Whitley Kilgore, 46, had been last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 19 at her home in Horton.Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
Kilgore was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. She suffers from a head injury that causes short-term memory loss.
MCSO asks that if anyone has any information regarding her disappearance, please call the office at 256-582-2034.
