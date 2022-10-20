CANCELLED: Marshall County deputies asking for assistance in locating missing woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has said that a formerly missing woman has been found safe.

Belinda Sue Whitley Kilgore, 46, had been last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 19 at her home in Horton.

Kilgore was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. She suffers from a head injury that causes short-term memory loss.

MCSO asks that if anyone has any information regarding her disappearance, please call the office at 256-582-2034.

