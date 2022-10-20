ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee man convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to mandatory life

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkKbW_0ignAtRt00

A Tallahassee man will spend his life in prison for the repeated sexual battery of a young girl.

Justin M. Spillers was convicted Thursday of two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation. His sentence was mandatory.

Spillers was arrested in February 2020 after the young girl, then 15, reported that the 42-year-old had molested her since she was about 6 years old.

During the two-day trial, a second victim detailed times Spillers molested her.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy