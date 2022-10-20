Read full article on original website
Chargers’ Williams Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. Seahawks, per Report
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss some time after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Williams has spent his entire career in Los Angeles since the Chargers drafted him ahead of the 2017 season. The veteran wide receiver set career highs last year with 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season before hitting free agency.
Panthers’ Brian Burns puts Bucs’ Tom Brady ‘in the web,’ shrugs off trade rumors
Brian Burns was smiling from ear to ear in the locker room on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers’ pass rusher had just helped his team close out a 21-3 blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. With his helmet scuffed and the decal on it damaged, Burns kept a “trophy” of his triumph hanging in his locker.
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
The opening six weeks of the season haven't been kind to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3). However, the team has remained undefeated in division play and has a chance to further its start against the limping Carolina Panthers (1-5) on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey a few days ago and are without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield due to injury. Former XFL standout PJ Walker is set to start his second straight game.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers inactives: Jaycee Horn, Baker Mayfield missing for Carolina
The Carolina Panthers will be without quarterback Baker Mayfield and multiple veteran defenders on Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mayfield has been listed as doubtful and been inactive in back-to-back weeks due to a high ankle sprain. While Mayfield was able to practice this week, head coach Steve Wilks essentially ruled him out on Friday.
MMQB Week 7: Dak Grateful, Chiefs and Bengals on Track
Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 7, plus more from our staff. Dak Prescott...
Panthers report card: How Carolina ran over the Bucs with a McCaffrey-less RB rotation
The Carolina Panthers had just lost a challenge. Instead of returning to the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense with a first down off an explosive play, the Panthers’ offense was faced with a second-and-10 situation at its own 23-yard line with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Dolphins-Steelers Week 7 Halftime Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, out with a back injury. The other noteworthy development from the inactive list is the absence of cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou.
Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady After Bad Panthers Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday afternoon suffered their worst loss of the season and potentially Tom Brady's as a Buc. The, at the time, 1-5 Carolina Panthers, didn't let Brady score one touchdown and won the game in the end 21-3. The Panthers were without their former head coach Matt Rhule after he was fired on October 10th and also were playing with backup quarterback P.J. Walker who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Tannehill’s Injury Creates Uncertainty
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans should expect to see more Malik Willis in the coming weeks. The rookie quarterback made his first appearance Sunday since mop-up duty in a Week 2 blowout loss at Buffalo. Willis played three offensive snaps in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis – one at quarterback when Ryan Tannehill left the game due to injury, and two in the slot.
A team that isn’t tanking: What we learned from the Panthers’ win against Tom Brady, Bucs
Listen to the oblivion the Carolina Panthers sent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into after winning 21-3 on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. “We are going to see what we’re made of. How many people can handle adversity? It’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “We are going to see what we have going forward. See how many people crumble when it’s dark and see how many people step up and start playing better.
Painful Loss: Texans’ Maliek Collins, Nico Collins, Kenyon Green Injured at Raiders
LAS VEGAS - It was a painful loss, literally, for the Houston Texans at the Las Vegas Raiders. Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins was ruled out of Sunday's road game at Allegiant Stadium due to a chest injury suffered in the first quarter of a 38-20 defeat. He is expected to undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of the damage sustained, per a league source.
Grades: Lions’ Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses
After competing hard for three quarters Sunday, the Detroit Lions failed to capitalize on opportunities to win their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Trailing, 10-6, in the fourth quarter, the Lions had the football, facing a first-and-goal situation at Dallas’ 1-yard line. What followed was a fumble, marking the first of four straight drives that ended in Lions turnovers.
Jaguars Trade Robinson: 3 Observation As Etienne Takes Over Backfield
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the latest in a long line of trades on Monday evening, this time reportedly trading third-year running back and former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson to the New York Jets. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the Jaguars had traded Robinson to the Jets.According...
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
PJ Walker outduels Tom Brady as Panthers stun Bucs, move to 2-0 in NFC South division
Starting consecutive games for the first time in his career, PJ Walker never dreamed he’d quarterback opposite Tom Brady, never mind take a one-score lead into halftime against the all-time great. But Walker rose to the challenge, tossing as many touchdowns in the first half (one) as he had...
Bill Belichick a Symbol of Bears Fans Frustration
It's true the Bears once considered Bill Belichick for their vacant head coaching position. They had better plans at the time, though: Hire Dave McGinnis, instead, then botch the hiring, get totally embarrassed, make Ted Phillips go explain Michael McCaskey's screw-up to the media and hire Dick Jauron. This was...
Cincinnati Bengals Offense Heating Up After Impressive Win Over Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals took a turn in the right direction after dominating the Falcons 35-17 Sunday. They never trailed in the game, scoring on their first four possessions. Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns as he went 21-of-25 with 158.3 passer rating in the first half. He and the offense were able to move the ball up and down the field all game.
Bears Get Physical with Patriots in Easy Win
The Bears have often talked about finding their identity on offense or on defense. On Monday night, they reclaimed an identity based on the tradition their franchise always has had, and they became a physical football team again in a stunning 33-14 beating of the New England Patriots. The tone...
Packers vs. Commanders Notebook: Stout Defense, Steady RBs & Scary Terry McLaurin Sparks Upset
With 2021 starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke back under center, the Washington Commanders handed the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss with a 23-21 upset win and a crucial boost in the NFC East standings. The Commanders entered Sunday's game at FedEx Field against the Packers with uncertainty surrounding the...
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
