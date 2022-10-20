Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Peyton Manning criticized Belichick in real time for pulling Mac Jones: ‘I hate that’
Peyton Manning criticized Bill Belichick in real time on ESPN’s ManningCast Monday night for pulling Mac Jones after three series against the Chicago Bears.
Panthers’ Brian Burns puts Bucs’ Tom Brady ‘in the web,’ shrugs off trade rumors
Brian Burns was smiling from ear to ear in the locker room on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers’ pass rusher had just helped his team close out a 21-3 blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. With his helmet scuffed and the decal on it damaged, Burns kept a “trophy” of his triumph hanging in his locker.
Dolphins-Steelers Series Highlights
It's not a coincidence that the Miami Dolphins' 50th-year anniversary celebration of their 1972 perfect team will come on a night they're facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was, after all, the Steelers that the Dolphins defeated in the 1972 AFC Championship Game on their way to the only perfect season in NFL history.
A team that isn’t tanking: What we learned from the Panthers’ win against Tom Brady, Bucs
Listen to the oblivion the Carolina Panthers sent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into after winning 21-3 on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. “We are going to see what we’re made of. How many people can handle adversity? It’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “We are going to see what we have going forward. See how many people crumble when it’s dark and see how many people step up and start playing better.
Chargers’ Williams Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. Seahawks, per Report
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss some time after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Williams has spent his entire career in Los Angeles since the Chargers drafted him ahead of the 2017 season. The veteran wide receiver set career highs last year with 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season before hitting free agency.
Dolphins-Steelers Week 7 Halftime Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, out with a back injury. The other noteworthy development from the inactive list is the absence of cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou.
Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady After Bad Panthers Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday afternoon suffered their worst loss of the season and potentially Tom Brady's as a Buc. The, at the time, 1-5 Carolina Panthers, didn't let Brady score one touchdown and won the game in the end 21-3. The Panthers were without their former head coach Matt Rhule after he was fired on October 10th and also were playing with backup quarterback P.J. Walker who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Grades: Lions’ Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses
After competing hard for three quarters Sunday, the Detroit Lions failed to capitalize on opportunities to win their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Trailing, 10-6, in the fourth quarter, the Lions had the football, facing a first-and-goal situation at Dallas’ 1-yard line. What followed was a fumble, marking the first of four straight drives that ended in Lions turnovers.
Packers vs. Commanders Notebook: Stout Defense, Steady RBs & Scary Terry McLaurin Sparks Upset
With 2021 starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke back under center, the Washington Commanders handed the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss with a 23-21 upset win and a crucial boost in the NFC East standings. The Commanders entered Sunday's game at FedEx Field against the Packers with uncertainty surrounding the...
Chiefs’ Flashed Championship-Level Ceiling Again Before Bye
Of all 32 NFL teams, the Kansas City Chiefs had one of the busiest offseasons throughout the league. That usually would lead to higher expectations than the year before, but not in this case. After trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and rebuilding multiple position groups on offense and defense, this was viewed by many as a "soft reset" year for Kansas City.
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday’s Matchup Against Falcons
CINCINNATI — If the Bengals are going to beat the Falcons on Sunday and improve to 4-3, they're going to have to do it without key pieces on defense. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) is officially inactive. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) is also out. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan...
Detroit Lions’ Week 7 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their first road victory of the 2022 season. In his tenure as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to take his team on the road and secure a victory. Last season, following the bye week, Campbell and Co. were able...
Falcons vs. Bengals Inactives: Dee Alford OUT, But Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are looking to string together their fourth week in five weeks on the road today against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). The Falcons have been stung by the injury bug this week, losing cornerback Casey Hayward and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt to Injured Reserve (IR). However, the team also has some good luck, as cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Mykal Walker are active this weekend despite having some injury troubles this past week.
Bailey Zappe Energizes Patriots, But New England Trails Bears at Halftime, 20-14
From fog to ... frenzy to ... sure enough, the return of Zappe Hour. The New England Patriots looked down right pathetic in falling behind the Chicago Bears, 10-0, early on Monday Night Football. On a wet, dank night in Foxboro - Fogboro? - the defense was a sieve and the return of quarterback Mac Jones was a flop.
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
Panthers report card: How Carolina ran over the Bucs with a McCaffrey-less RB rotation
The Carolina Panthers had just lost a challenge. Instead of returning to the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense with a first down off an explosive play, the Panthers’ offense was faced with a second-and-10 situation at its own 23-yard line with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter.
4 Quarters: Ravens — Browns What We Learned in Week 7
BALTIMORE — The Ravens managed to hold onto a late lead against the Cleveland Browns for a 23-20 victory in Week 7. 1. When running back Justice Hill fumbled on Cleveland's 16-yard line, the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was fearing another late-game collapse. This time, special teams bailed out the Ravens when a game-tying 60-yard field goal attempt by Cade York was blocked by Malik Harrison. It was a hard-fought win for Baltimore and its defense held a solid Browns offense to just 20 points. The Ravens also had five sacks. It wasn't pretty but the Ravens improved to 4-3 and are in first place in the AFC North by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Painful Loss: Texans’ Maliek Collins, Nico Collins, Kenyon Green Injured at Raiders
LAS VEGAS - It was a painful loss, literally, for the Houston Texans at the Las Vegas Raiders. Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins was ruled out of Sunday's road game at Allegiant Stadium due to a chest injury suffered in the first quarter of a 38-20 defeat. He is expected to undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of the damage sustained, per a league source.
