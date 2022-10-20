Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
Logitech Reiterates FY23 Outlook; Misses Q2 Consensus; Announces CFO Transition
Logitech International S.A. LOGI reported second-quarter FY23 revenue of $1.15 billion, down 7% year-on-year at constant currency, below the consensus of $1.27 billion. This performance reflects a challenging macroeconomic environment. Category sales in Video Collaboration grew by 7%, and Pointing Devices increased by 3% in CC. Gaming sales decreased by...
Halliburton: Q3 Earnings Insights
Halliburton HAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Halliburton beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last...
First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Here are several analyst calls reported before markets opened Tuesday morning.
