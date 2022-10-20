ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid abortion controversy, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall campaigns with Herschel Walker in Georgia

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall campaigned with embattled Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia Thursday, as Walker continues to grapple with the fallout of allegations he paid for the mother of one of his children to have an abortion.

Walker, the Republican nominee to take on U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has denied the allegations, though he admitted to NBC News this week that a $700 check allegedly used to pay for the abortion was his, but denied it was used to fund an abortion for the woman in 2009.

Republicans have largely stood by Walker and attacked the media, with the story first reported by the Daily Beast earlier this month.

Marshall was an early endorser of Walker's campaign and has stood by him, saying in a television appearance this week that the former football star is a "good leader." He appeared at the Macon rally with U.S. Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., as well as Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

Staunchly anti-abortion, Marshall was a supporter of a proposed August measure that would have ended state-level abortion protections in Kansas. He also has co-sponsored a bill in the U.S. Senate to ban abortions after 15 weeks nationally.

Marshall's campaign didn't respond to questions about the allegations against Walker, instead responding with a statement that drew a parallel between Warnock and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on abortion, inflation and transgender athletes in girls' sports.

"Kansans and all Americans are ready for leaders who will fight for them, and that's why I am proud to be in Georgia today campaigning with Herschel Walker," Marshall said in the statement.

Marshall is not on the ballot this fall and has been busy in recent weeks campaigning for Republicans, both in Kansas and nationally. He participated in a recent Kansas Republican Party bus tour across the state, touting GOP candidates and also appeared in Pennsylvania earlier this month in support of Mehmet Oz, the party's nominee for U.S. Senate in the Keystone State.

Both the Georgia and Pennsylvania races are considered key if Republicans are to win back control of the U.S. Senate, which currently resides with Democrats. Polling in Georgia has shown Warnock with a narrow lead over Walker, though the race is considered a tossup.

4America
4d ago

Marshall is for a total ban on abortions regardless of the situation. He stated it many times. Kansas voters over rode his attempt to make the total ban a constitutional amendment.

David Wheeler
4d ago

That doesn't surprise me any dr Doo little is a trump thumper because he needs the votes from the cult members

