Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas’ not taking it too easy during bye week

By E. Wayne
 4 days ago

Sam Pittman is of two minds this week while his Arkansas football team relishes their bye .

The Arkansas coach’s main priority is health. His team has been battered and beaten this year. Last week against BYU, the Razorbacks were down six players in their secondary. Linebacker Bumper Pool and wide reciever Jadon Haselwood have played most of the season through nagging injuries. Quarterback KJ Jefferson didn’t just suffer a head injury against Alabama, he also has an achy shoulder.

Pittman is going with only light on-field work because of all the issues.

“We’ve had some fingers, some hands, some concussions, some things of that nature where going into this bye week, if we (went full practice), I’d be concerned about getting us prepared for the rest of the year,” Pittman said.

But that doesn’t mean the Razorbacks are resting on their laurels, either. Arkansas travels to Auburn after the bye week. Pittman hasn’t beaten the Tigers in his two seasons as Arkansas coach. The Hogs were even favored last year .

“ We haven’t beaten some teams since I”ve been here,” he said. “They’re one of them. We’d like to change that if we can.”

Arkansas' bowl projections: Hogs vs Bret Bielema? More likely than you think

