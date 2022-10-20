Read full article on original website
BARBARA SCHUMACHER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate our mother for the Sunshine Award. She has always been a wonderful cook. She has a large garden that she puts a lot of her time in to and we have been gifted with cucumbers and tomatoes of every size. She also brings us fruit from the grocery store every so often. She walks every day, weather permitting, and when it’s not you can usually find her walking at Oakwood Mall. She does what she can to stay busy and we love her.
MICHAEL GUDMANSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate my husband, Mike Gudmanson, for the Sunshine Award. My mom passed away and we have been working on her house to get ready to sell it. It has been so sad and overwhelming for me and lots of hard work. Mike has been there for me through all the emotions I have felt. He worked so hard helping me. I just want him to know how much I appreciate and love him. He is my sunshine.
ERIN DEWITZ
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Erin Dewitz for the Sunshine Award for all that she does for my coworkers at the American Red Cross, our families, and our blood drives. Erin is a fabulous baker and sends extra treats with her husband for our birthdays, holidays and just to lift our spirits. She is always willing to lend a hand when we need her. She has been there to check on us during our life changes, including my son’s deployment, family loss, and so much more. Her kindness to others is so genuine and our Red Cross family would like her to know how much we appreciate her.
DEBRA RHOADS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Deb Rhoads the Sunshine Award. I cannot go a day at my job without thinking about how much this woman helped me in school. I am now in the same role she was in at the Flambeau School District and I hope someday I will be as good as she was and inspire children like she inspired me.
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Saturday, October 15th, around 6:00pm, my twenty-year-old daughter had a seizure due to postpartum eclampsia. The staff at Buffalo Wild Wings were phenomenal. One woman on staff took charge and knew how to help. Other staff held open doors for the paramedics. During a time of crisis, it was comforting to have the staff step in to help. After the paramedics left with my oldest daughter, my youngest daughter was feeling nauseous from nerves and another woman on staff gave her a drink and a bag in case she was sick. I am so grateful for the help and kindness from the Buffalo Wild Wings staff on that stressful evening. Our family will be forever grateful to the staff there.
