Badger state oddballs, kooks and eccentrics; Lake Ivanhoe; state parks

Every place certainly has its share of oddballs, kooks and eccentrics, but I've come to believe that Wisconsin provides peculiarly fertile ground for people with delightfully offbeat personalities.

It shows up in all kinds of ways, whether it be in places (House on the Rock, Jurustic Park or Forevertron), through pop culture characters (Mimi on "The Drew Carey Show" or a burly guy trying out to be a Chippendale dancer) or as a bulldog-eating mythical Northwoods creature — the hodag.

My theory is that long winters, a culture influenced by stubbornly independent farmers and lumberjacks and — perhaps — our love for beer burble together to create a potent formula that sparks creative thinking and a flair for showmanship.

Whatever it is, it manifested itself in the 1970s when a Chicago-area transplant named Bill Rebane established a movie-making studio in the tiny Northwoods town of Gleason. He would go on to make one of my favorite weird movies ever, "The Giant Spider Invasion."

Rebane developed a rabid cult following, but he also is still appreciated by the folks around Merrill. This weekend, the Merrill Historical Society opens an exhibit that pays homage to Rebane and his movies: "Bill Rebane's Hollywood Midwest."

Here's a story I wrote about the exhibit. If you want to learn more about Rebane, there's a link within the body of the story that will take you to an in-depth profile I wrote about him a few years ago. My gosh, but he's a really fascinating character...

▶ Quirky Wisconsin filmmaker Bill Rebane of 'The Giant Spider Invasion' fame gets star treatment at Merrill Historical Society

In the same vein, I was saddened to read about the passing of Mike Schank of Milwaukee, who rocketed to cult-star status in 1999 when the documentary "American Movie" came out. I saw "American Movie" in a Minneapolis theater and fell in love with it, Schank and his best friend, Mark Borchardt. If you don't know it, it's a true story of Borchardt's unrelenting efforts to make a horror movie — and it's hilarious and inspiring. It's fair to say that "American Movie" helped spur some of the thinking I outlined above about Wisconsin and its wacky creative spirit. Schank was such a cool, nice, supportive person in the movie, and I'm glad to see that his friends say he was like that in real life, too. Rest in peace, Mike.

▶ Mike Schank, Milwaukee musician and co-star of the 1999 documentary 'American Movie,' dies at age 53

Making history, preserving history

I love that Lake Ivanhoe exists and love that it's getting its historic due.

► Wisconsin's first Black-owned resort community, Lake Ivanhoe, gets historic recognition

Check out a Wisconsin state park. Literally.

► 20 Wisconsin libraries will offer state parks daily admission passes for free

Didja know? A Wisconsin fact drop.

Speaking of state parks, didja know that the geological bulge that makes Rib Mountain a mountain (yes, it is!) is one of the "oldest geological formations on earth"? It was formed some 1.5 to 2 billion years ago when a "violent fusion" of intense heat transformed sand into large chunks of quartzite. This rock was so hard that, when the surrounding areas was eroded away in massive flooding action, it stood firm.

– Source: Friends of Rib Mountain

