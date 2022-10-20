ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dATrY_0ign9Pab00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A controversial transfer of juvenile prisoners to a temporary facility at Louisiana’s sprawling high security prison farm for adult convicts involves a shuffle of youths to and from four different lockups around the state, officials said Thursday.

As of Wednesday night, the facility at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola held eight young offenders in a building isolated from the adult population. That building is now being called the Feliciana Center for Youth. The penitentiary is in a remote rural area in West Feliciana Parish, north of Baton Rouge.

The move of young offenders was announced in July by Gov. John Bel Edwards. It came as state officials were under growing pressure to do something after the latest in a series of escapes from the violence-plagued Bridge City Center for Youth in suburban New Orleans. That escape involved six inmates who overpowered a guard and jumped a fence. One inmate is suspected in a carjacking and shooting that happened before all were recaptured.

However, the state said in a news release that the eight at the Feliciana facility are not from Bridge City, as initially announced by a state senator. Four were from Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville in southwest Louisiana and four were from Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe in northeast Louisiana.

Ten youth offenders from Bridge City, initially thought to have been taken to the Feliciana facility at Angola, were actually transferred to Monroe, Nicolette Gordon, a spokeswoman for the state Office of Juvenile Justice confirmed Thursday.

State Sen. Patrick Connick, whose district includes Bridge City, acknowledged he had been mistaken when he said the Bridge City youths had been taken to Angola, in accordance with plans announced in July. Connick said in a Thursday interview he was told by officials that behavior at the Bridge City Center has improved since the pending transfers to Angola and stepped up security at Bridge City were announced in July.

Connick said juvenile justice officials transferred prisoners this week based on assessment of the behavior of individuals at each of the state juvenile lockups. The ones moved to Angola, he said, “were the worst of the worst.”

Gordon said this week’s moves were the first of a three-phase transfer. She said the youths were evaluated in accordance with a state law passed earlier this year that ordered juvenile justice authorities to establish a tiered system for classifying youths as low-, medium- or high-risk based on age, aggressive tendencies and other factors.

Juvenile justice advocates and families of the young inmates have objected to the transfer of youths to Angola. The penitentiary is home to serious offenders, some sentenced to death. It is where executions of condemned prisoners are carried out. It has its own checkered history of sometimes bloody violence and has been the subject of litigation alleging inadequate medical care.

A lawsuit filed by opponents of the transfer contended the trauma of being housed at Angola would be irreversible.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, however, said that “while locking children in cells at night at Angola is untenable, the threat of harm the youngsters present to themselves, and others, is intolerable. The untenable must yield to the intolerable.”

It’s unclear exactly how long the Feliciana facility at Angola will be used as a youth lockup. Officials have said space is being built at the Jetson Correctional Center for Youth near Baton Rouge for those with disciplinary problems. Also, new juvenile housing at the Swanson facility in Monroe is to be in operation by the spring, and a behavioral health unit there is being renovated.

Comments / 7

Meme9
3d ago

Keep shipping the extreme hardened juvenile’s to adult prison….they have shown they can’t behave in the juvenile facilities

Reply(1)
9
Ann Strouth
3d ago

Juvenile Justice in and of itself needs serious serious attention and change it sickens me how our youth are treated....it's sad!!

Reply
3
Carla Cannon
3d ago

you know that might be a wake up call for them young men they need to see what their life could be at one of the worst prisons in Louisiana maybe it'll turn some of them around ❗and remember they're not being housed in this with the adults they have their own little section where the adults can't get to them but still they need to see what a real penitentiary with a checkered history is truly like ❗🤔🤔🤔

Reply
2
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
The Associated Press

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons. “The idea that you could ever finish the sentence ‘slavery’s okay when ... ’ has to rip out your soul, and I think it’s what makes this a fight that ignores political lines and brings us together, because it feels so clear,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group pushing to remove the amendment’s convict labor clause.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against a former Arkansas state senator who was set to face trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. Gilbert Baker, who also served as a former chairman of the state Republican party, was accused of conspiring with a former state judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions. The judge, Mike Maggio, pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In August 2021, a federal jury acquitted Baker of bribery conspiracy and deadlocked on another bribery charge and seven wire fraud charges. He was set to go on trial again Nov. 8, but prosecutors filed a motion Thursday seeking to dismiss the indictment against Baker.
ARKANSAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. “We value our people; we know that our people are going to determine the level of success for our students and in turn, our students’ success impacts our greater community,” Clayton said in a news release from the district. “It’s special to be in a position to work with such dedicated professionals who are truly committed to our kids.” Clayton, who has been Warren County superintendent since 2013, was also named the Kentucky 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators earlier this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Zeldin’s crime message resonates in New York governor’s race

NEW YORK (AP) — While many Republican candidates started this election year attacking Democrats over inflation, New York’s Lee Zeldin had a different focus: crime. The GOP candidate for governor has spent much of the year railing against a streak of shootings and other violent crimes, including a series of unprovoked attacks on New York City subways. He lamented stories of stabbings, people being shoved onto the tracks by strangers and a bizarre incident near Times Square in which several women in neon green leotards attacked and robbed two women on a train.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan governor candidates to debate for final time

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state. Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count. The third board member, chairwoman Ann English, is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, arguing that the country’s insurance would not protect it from expected lawsuits. “I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count,” said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican. He said such action would be unlawful and supervisors could be held personally liable in a civil action. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy