Bucyrus police seek information about final hours of apparent suicide victim

Bucyrus police are asking the public's help in piecing together the final hours of a man found dead near the Sandusky River on Thursday. The death was an apparent suicide.

Jeffery McClintock, 58, Bucyrus, died from a single gunshot wound, according to a news release from Capt. Tom Walker, the department's public information officer.

"Preliminary evidence indicates suicide, but it remains an open investigation by Bucyrus detectives," according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the victim’s whereabouts between Wednesday and Thursday is being asked to contact Detective Tracy Keegan at the Bucyrus Police Department, 419-562-1006.

McClintock's body was found Thursday morning in the 400 block of North Poplar Street, under a bridge near the Sandusky River, a Bucyrus Police Department spokesman said.

"We responded there because a construction crew had found a body," Walker said Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, a construction crew and Bucyrus EMS directed them to the southmost section of rocks beneath the bridge, where they found the body with a single gunshot wound.

The victim's family had come to the scene to report him missing as of Wednesday, according to the news release. McClintock was identified through photos, and the family began the process of notifying loved ones.

The weapon used in this incident was found near the victim’s body, along with other personal items belonging to McClintock.

