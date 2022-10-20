ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Open boat ramps in Southwest Florida

 4 days ago
Hurricane Ian affected boating and the availability of boat ramps throughout Southwest Florida. Below are the boat ramps that are open as of October 20.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Ainger Creek Park

Butterford Waterway Park

Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park

Placida Park

South Gulf Cove Park

El Jobean Boat Ramp

Port Charlotte Beach Park

Spring Lake Park

Darst Park

Harbour Heights Park

Hathaway Park

Laishley Park Boat Ramp

Riverside Park

LEE COUNTY

Burnt Store Boat Ramp

Rosen Park Boat Ramp

BMX Boat Ramp

Davis Boat Ramp

2227 Davis Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905.

Alva Boat Ramp

Russell Park Paddlecraft Launch

Imperial River Boat Ramp

COLLIER COUNTY

Bayview Park

Goodland Boat Ramp

Golden Gate Community Park

Collier Boat Ramp

Port of the Islands

CLOSED: Caxambas Park, Cocohatchee Park and Clam Pass Kayak Launch

