Open boat ramps in Southwest Florida
Hurricane Ian affected boating and the availability of boat ramps throughout Southwest Florida. Below are the boat ramps that are open as of October 20.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Ainger Creek Park
Butterford Waterway Park
Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park
Placida Park
South Gulf Cove Park
El Jobean Boat Ramp
Port Charlotte Beach Park
Spring Lake Park
Darst Park
Harbour Heights Park
Hathaway Park
Laishley Park Boat Ramp
Riverside Park
LEE COUNTY
Burnt Store Boat Ramp
Rosen Park Boat Ramp
BMX Boat Ramp
Davis Boat Ramp
2227 Davis Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905.
Alva Boat Ramp
Russell Park Paddlecraft Launch
Imperial River Boat Ramp
COLLIER COUNTY
Bayview Park
Goodland Boat Ramp
Golden Gate Community Park
Collier Boat Ramp
Port of the Islands
CLOSED: Caxambas Park, Cocohatchee Park and Clam Pass Kayak Launch
Comments / 0