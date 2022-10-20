Read full article on original website
The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition wants legislators to tackle the affordable housing shortage
The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition on Sunday announced its policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Those priorities include addressing three key housing issues: habitability, supply and affordability. Presenters began the event by outlining the problem: For Hoosiers earning less than $50,000 a year the state is short roughly 400,000...
Indiana unlikely to add COVID-19 to list of required children's vaccines
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recently recommended that state officials add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for children. But it’s unlikely Indiana will do so. Indiana law mandates a list of required immunizations for children in elementary and high school. That...
Black historical sites statewide being preserved
Local nonprofit, Indiana Landmarks has embarked on a mission to preserve forgotten Black historical sites statewide. WFYI’s Terri Dee spoke with Eunice Trotter, director of the Black Heritage Preservation Program, about saving these disappearing treasures and the importance of community support. Terri Dee, WFYI Reporter: Eunice, how did you...
