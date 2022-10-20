Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta mayor allots $9M to relocate families from substandard housing
The city of Atlanta will spend up to $9 million to relocate families who have been in substandard housing. The southeast Atlanta complex they're coming from has been shut down. The residents who will see their new rent discounted tell FOX 5 Atlanta they are grateful for the chance to start all over.
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
The Atlanta Police Department has investigated 132 homicides so far this year. Here are some of those victims:...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 24 - Oct. 30
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. How many pecks of pickled peppers do you think you could pick at the Brookhaven Farmers Market? Or maybe, you'd rather get your face painted like a vibrant Mexican sugar skull. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now
You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
fox5atlanta.com
Popular Halloween festival and parade return to Atlanta
ATLANTA - Some people in southeast Atlanta have already kicked off Halloween celebrations with the return of the famous Little Five Points Halloween festival and parade. This was the first time the parade had been celebrated since 2018. People of all ages dressed up in all sorts of costumes to...
AccessAtlanta
10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta
Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor spends millions to move residents of dilapidated southeast Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the city will spend up to $9 million to relocate families who have been living in substandard housing. The boarded Forest Cove complex is in southeast Atlanta. Two-hundred-forty families have been moved to other rental complexes and single-family homes inside and outside Atlanta.
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
discoveratlanta.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Atlanta
Day of the Dead is one of Mexico’s largest celebrations honoring the life of those who have passed away. It’s an ancient Aztec custom that celebrates life where dead ancestors are the guests of honor. It’s like a joyful family reunion. The Día de Muertos celebrations include...
Man shot multiple times at West Midtown night club, witnesses tell police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to figure out what happened early Monday morning at a nightclub in West Midtown, Atlanta. Officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a person shot at Revel Night Club off Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. The club is nearby the popular The Works shopping/dining development.
Here’s what DeKalb County is doing in the wake of Atlanta Medical Center closing
The News: Atlanta Medical Center announced last month it would be closing by Nov. 1, catching local officials and patients off guard. As of this week, the emergency room at Wellstar Atlanta Medical has officially closed. DeKalb County officials have taken some steps this month to alleviate the impact the hospital closure will have on DeKalb residents.
Pride Publishing
Comedians Eric André, Clayton English sue Clayton County for unconstitutional stops at Atlanta Airport￼
Actors and comedians Eric André and Clayton English have filed a lawsuit against Clayton County for its police department’s program of racial profiling and coercive stops in jet bridges at Hartfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of these stops under the Fourth and 14th Amendments. The Policing Project at NYU School of Law and pro bono counsel from the law firms of Jones Day and Lawrence & Bundy represent André and English.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing
A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
Pedestrian killed in deadly crash in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed overnight. This happened just after 1 a.m. on Moreland Avenue and McPherson Avenue, just south of Interstate 20. Officers said that the man was crossing the street, outside of the crosswalk, while a traffic light was...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested by SWAT at Atlanta hotel
Police arrived and saw the man allegedly throwing things out of a hotel window. He was arrested without incident.
Atlanta buying 2 Peachtree Street building for $39 million for redevelopment
The city of Atlanta announced Thursday that it is purchasing the 2 Peachtree Street building in an effort to create a wo...
fox5atlanta.com
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
robertsnapspot.com
Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!
Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
Crews working to put out house fire in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue are working to extinguish a massive house fire on Carlo Woods Drive. At this time, the fire department says there are no injuries reported. The fire was first reported just before 7 a.m. This is a developing story....
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
