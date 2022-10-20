ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta mayor allots $9M to relocate families from substandard housing

The city of Atlanta will spend up to $9 million to relocate families who have been in substandard housing. The southeast Atlanta complex they're coming from has been shut down. The residents who will see their new rent discounted tell FOX 5 Atlanta they are grateful for the chance to start all over.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 24 - Oct. 30

ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. How many pecks of pickled peppers do you think you could pick at the Brookhaven Farmers Market? Or maybe, you'd rather get your face painted like a vibrant Mexican sugar skull. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now

You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Popular Halloween festival and parade return to Atlanta

ATLANTA - Some people in southeast Atlanta have already kicked off Halloween celebrations with the return of the famous Little Five Points Halloween festival and parade. This was the first time the parade had been celebrated since 2018. People of all ages dressed up in all sorts of costumes to...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta

Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating

A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Celebrate Day of the Dead in Atlanta

Day of the Dead is one of Mexico’s largest celebrations honoring the life of those who have passed away. It’s an ancient Aztec custom that celebrates life where dead ancestors are the guests of honor. It’s like a joyful family reunion. The Día de Muertos celebrations include...
ATLANTA, GA
Pride Publishing

Comedians Eric André, Clayton English sue Clayton County for unconstitutional stops at Atlanta Airport￼

Actors and comedians Eric André and Clayton English have filed a lawsuit against Clayton County for its police department’s program of racial profiling and coercive stops in jet bridges at Hartfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of these stops under the Fourth and 14th Amendments. The Policing Project at NYU School of Law and pro bono counsel from the law firms of Jones Day and Lawrence & Bundy represent André and English.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing

A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Pedestrian killed in deadly crash in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed overnight. This happened just after 1 a.m. on Moreland Avenue and McPherson Avenue, just south of Interstate 20. Officers said that the man was crossing the street, outside of the crosswalk, while a traffic light was...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
ATLANTA, GA
robertsnapspot.com

Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!

Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Crews working to put out house fire in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue are working to extinguish a massive house fire on Carlo Woods Drive. At this time, the fire department says there are no injuries reported. The fire was first reported just before 7 a.m. This is a developing story....
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE

