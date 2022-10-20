Wet Leg Talk 'Surreal' Experience Of Harry Styles & Pearl Jam Covering Them

Photo: Getty Images Europe

Wet Leg have had quite the impressive year. Their acclaimed debut album came out in April, which landed the duo a supporting spot on Harry Styles ' tour. The pop star is clearly a fan of the band and covered their song "Wet Dream" during a trip to the BBC 1 Live Lounge. But that's not their only famous cover. Pearl Jam also covered Wet Leg's hit single "Chaise Lounge" during a show at Madison Square Garden last month.

Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale spoke with NME about the "surreal" experience of being covered by such notable acts on the Mercury Prize red carpet. “It’s just strange when people know that you exist, who you wouldn’t have thought would know you exist,” Teasdale said. “It’s pretty wild.”

They also teased their upcoming sophomore album. “Completed it, mate! Just kidding!” quipped Chambers before adding that the project will take in “a bit of this and a bit of that, probably”.

Teasdale said they'll probably spend a lot of the next year writing new material and fans should expect it to be “like the last one, but longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent.”

Wet Leg's album was nominated for the Mercury Prize but lost out to Little Simz's Sometimes I Might Be Introvert .