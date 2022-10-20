ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Frank Sinatra's Former California Compound Back on the Market for $12.75M

Calling Ol' Blue Eyes fans: If you have $12.75 million to pony up, now's your chance to live in the hilltop estate that Frank Sinatra called home in the 1950s and '60s. It was originally listed for $21.5 million back in August 2021 when it included an additional 7-plus acres of land. The property is now being offered separately, reducing it by $8.75 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

NWave Studios Unveils First Still for Animated Feature ‘The Inseparables,’ Signs Output Deal with Nordic Distributor Scanbox (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading European animation outfit nWave Studios has closed a multi-year output deal with prominent Scandinavian distributor Scanbox for Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland. The agreement will cover the Nordic distribution of three upcoming features to be produced by nWave Studios, kicking off with “The Inseparables,” which is based on...
WSB Radio

Wall Street opens mostly higher as earnings reports roll in

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. General Motors was up after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Tuesday while the Dow was little changed. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
SFGate

Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy's daughter,...

