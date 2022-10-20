Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Frank Sinatra's Former California Compound Back on the Market for $12.75M
Calling Ol' Blue Eyes fans: If you have $12.75 million to pony up, now's your chance to live in the hilltop estate that Frank Sinatra called home in the 1950s and '60s. It was originally listed for $21.5 million back in August 2021 when it included an additional 7-plus acres of land. The property is now being offered separately, reducing it by $8.75 million.
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
SFGate
NWave Studios Unveils First Still for Animated Feature ‘The Inseparables,’ Signs Output Deal with Nordic Distributor Scanbox (EXCLUSIVE)
Leading European animation outfit nWave Studios has closed a multi-year output deal with prominent Scandinavian distributor Scanbox for Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland. The agreement will cover the Nordic distribution of three upcoming features to be produced by nWave Studios, kicking off with “The Inseparables,” which is based on...
SFGate
The Quality of Japanese Films Is Improving, Says Ichiyama Shozo, Tokyo Festival Program Director
The bold assertion laid out by the organizers of the Tokyo International Film Festival is that this year’s fully in-person edition is not only bigger than before, it’s also better. More from Variety. That applies at an organization level as the festival adds more screens and foreign participants...
Wall Street opens mostly higher as earnings reports roll in
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. General Motors was up after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Tuesday while the Dow was little changed. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
SFGate
TrustNordisk Locks Key Deals on Swedish Teenage Romance ‘So Damn Easy Going’ (EXCLUSIVE)
TrustNordisk has scored a raft of deals on Christoffer Sandler’s Swedish romantic dramedy “So Damn Easy Going” which played at several festivals, including Goteborg and Seattle film festivals. The heartwarming coming-of-age love story revolves about Joanna, an 18-year-old girl whose mind is like a flashing amusement park...
SFGate
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy's daughter,...
CBS' fictional Cal Fire show 'Fire Country' is the last thing Californians want to watch
"It's not entirely clear who this show is for. It's certainly not for people who live in areas that regularly see wildfires."
SFGate
Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More
The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement. Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who...
Comments / 0