AMAC and ROVR Development broke ground on a 180-unit multifamily project in Hollywood having secured $41 million in construction financing. Ocean Bank provided the loan to the joint venture, according to a press release. New York-based AMAC and Miami-based ROVR are developing the eight-story Griffin 441 at 4465 Griffin Road with a target completion date of 2024. Griffin 441 will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, the release states.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO