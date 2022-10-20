ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casstown, OH

Jake Wells

Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

What manufacturing workers make in Ohio

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

CBC blood drives in Miami County

PIQUA – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at any of the following Community Blood Center blood drives in Miami County. • The Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Covington BOE considers indoor track, swimming

COVINGTON — Members of the Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education are considering the addition of new indoor track and swimming programs to the district’s athletic department. “I plan on recommending the allowance of indoor track,” district superintendent Dr. Joseph Hoelzle said. “Kids don’t get a...
COVINGTON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua

PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
PIQUA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Vandals overturn Hillel’s sukkah at Miami University

In an email to its constituents, the Hillel at Miami University in Oxford released security camera video of three young men intentionally overturning its sukkah just before 2 a.m. Oct. 15. According to MU Hillel Executive Director Whitney Fisch, the three vandals jumped the Hillel building’s fence. She said the...
OXFORD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City Schools starts lunch backpack program

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) has teamed up with Tipp City Schools to provide weekend meals for students in need. The backpack program provides a weekend supply of nutritious food for children to replace the school meals that children miss during their weekend or extended breaks from school. The program is open and available to any family in Tipp City schools who needs it. There is no charge.
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Field fire in southern Miami County

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami Co. Commissioners OK contract negotiations

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 20, to negotiate a contract with Keefe Commissary Network for the inmate commissary and inmate account services contract following a bid opening on Sept. 22. At the bid opening, two bids were received...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

