FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Sooners in Seventh at Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas– Nina Lang and Mikhaela Fortuna led the Oklahoma women's golf team through the first two rounds of the Jim West Challenge and the Sooners concluded the first 36 holes seventh (5-over, 581) at Kissing Tree Golf Club Sunday. "We fought hard today and gave ourselves some...
Season Outlook: Men's Basketball
New year. New Faces. Same Mission. University of Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser enters his second season in Norman with a combination of key returners, incoming transfers and talented freshmen. Oklahoma finished its first campaign under Moser with a postseason berth and a first round NIT victory against Missouri State.
Sooners Conclude Fall at Jim West Challenge
NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma women's golf team concludes its fall schedule at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas at Kissing Tree Golf Club Oct. 23-24. The event features Colorado, Houston, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV and UTSA.
The Second Half Expo assists the 50+ crowd
An enthusiastic crowd of visitors stopped by the Second Half Expo at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum today.
Podcast: Special guest 5-star commit Jackson Arnold talks big year | Dealing w/recruiting rumors | 2023 class
SPECIAL GUEST: Sooners 5-star QB commit Jackson Arnold talks about his season, rumors surrounding his recruitment, his excitement about getting to Norman soon, 2023 class update/where things stand with certain OU targets. Android:. SPOTIFY:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Topics Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast Intro as 2023 5-star QB Jackson Arnold joins Brandon...
405magazine.com
5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 20-23
Fall temperatures might be in a state of flux, but the great number of exciting events in Oklahoma City each weekend stays constant. From quick canines to barbecue cooking to exquisite crafts, there’s something for everyone this October. Light the Night Walk | Oct. 21. Get your steps in...
Boys & Girls Club opens permanent location in northeast OKC
Families in northeast Oklahoma City will now have a new center that will serve as a safe place to learn new interests.
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
Photos: Goats, dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have all kinds of adorable animals that are in need of loving homes, not just dogs and cats.
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Not so fragile: Chickasha’s ‘A Christmas Story’ leg lamp gets upgrade to last the decades
On a pretty October afternoon, a small but curious crowd gathered to watch as construction crews prepared to lift a giant lamp shade to place on an even bigger leg.
KTUL
OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist receives award to study rare type of cancer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
News On 6
High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy
Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
It’s a girl! OKC Zoo welcomes baby endangered chimpanzee
The Oklahoma City Zoo welcomed a new baby to the zoo earlier this month.
OKC Fire Department battles grass fire in NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Fire Departments are currently on scene at a moderate grassfire in northeast Oklahoma City.
KOCO
New development in Oklahoma City could mirror popular Chicago neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new development in Midtown could mirror a popular Chicago neighborhood. Some residents are excited about the possible changes. Others said this could disrupt traffic patterns. A block of Classen Drive could shut down and turn into a courtyard. It’s part of a proposal by the...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
KOCO
Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
