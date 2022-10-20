ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners in Seventh at Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas– Nina Lang and Mikhaela Fortuna led the Oklahoma women's golf team through the first two rounds of the Jim West Challenge and the Sooners concluded the first 36 holes seventh (5-over, 581) at Kissing Tree Golf Club Sunday. "We fought hard today and gave ourselves some...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Season Outlook: Men's Basketball

New year. New Faces. Same Mission. University of Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser enters his second season in Norman with a combination of key returners, incoming transfers and talented freshmen. Oklahoma finished its first campaign under Moser with a postseason berth and a first round NIT victory against Missouri State.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Conclude Fall at Jim West Challenge

NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma women's golf team concludes its fall schedule at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas at Kissing Tree Golf Club Oct. 23-24. The event features Colorado, Houston, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV and UTSA.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Podcast: Special guest 5-star commit Jackson Arnold talks big year | Dealing w/recruiting rumors | 2023 class

SPECIAL GUEST: Sooners 5-star QB commit Jackson Arnold talks about his season, rumors surrounding his recruitment, his excitement about getting to Norman soon, 2023 class update/where things stand with certain OU targets. Android:. SPOTIFY:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Topics Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast Intro as 2023 5-star QB Jackson Arnold joins Brandon...
NORMAN, OK
405magazine.com

5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 20-23

Fall temperatures might be in a state of flux, but the great number of exciting events in Oklahoma City each weekend stays constant. From quick canines to barbecue cooking to exquisite crafts, there’s something for everyone this October. Light the Night Walk | Oct. 21. Get your steps in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist receives award to study rare type of cancer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy

Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
GUTHRIE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy