FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police investigating weekend shooting at Laredo nightclub
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate a shooting that took place at a Laredo night club over the weekend that left three people injured. The incident happened at a club located at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m. According to Laredo Police, a large...
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted the resident and his child. Laredo Police arrested Alex Magaña, 19, and charged him with injury to a child, burglary, and evading arrest. The incident was reported on Friday, Oct....
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teen accused of aggravated robbery is caught by authorities. Bryan Alexander Gutierrez, 17 was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The incident was reported on October 12th at a store at the 3400 block of North Arkansas Avenue. Thanks to an anonymous tip from a...
Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man with a violent history. Authorities are searching for Angel Montemayor III who is wanted on numerous charges including intoxication, manslaughter, and assault with a deadly weapon. Montemayor is eighteen...
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A structure fire is reported in downtown Laredo Monday evening. According to a witness, it happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Iturbide and Salinas. A building was seen engulfed in flames. No word on the cause of the fire but fire units are on the scene.
Laredo Police need help identifying possible robbery suspect
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites need your help locating a man accused of an armed robbery. The incident was reported on October 12 at the 3400 block of North Arkansas Avenue. Laredo Police say the suspect is described as having light to medium skin complexion and is possibly five feet, nine inches in height.
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an apparent altercation broke out at a local club early Saturday morning. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found casing in the parking...
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released more details on a vehicle chase that prompted a school lockdown on Tuesday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to pull over a black 2012 Ford Fiesta but instead of stopping, the driver led police on a chase that ended at the corner of Boulanger and New York Avenue near Santo Nino Elementary School.
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man believed to be a smuggling organization facilitator is arrested by Border Patrol. On October 13, agents arrested Adrian Luna-Leos, 23 of Mexico who was arrested at his San Antonio home. According to Border Patrol, Luna-Leos is responsible for various failed human smuggling attempts in...
Man with outstanding warrants out of Rio Bravo arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man with a slew of outstanding warrants is arrested by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities arrested Jose Torres, 28 for warrants out of Rio Bravo which included criminal mischief, burglary, theft of firearms, evading arrest and resisting arrest. Torres was arrested and taken...
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history, and a local group, Torres Paranormal Investigations has been visiting some of the oldest areas around town to see what lies beyond what we see. The paranormal team investigates areas that are prone to unusual activity, such as the...
Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car bursts into flames on a Laredo highway early Saturday morning. According to the Laredo Fire Department crews were called out to the northbound lane of I-35 near the Saunders overpass at around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival crews found a 2010 Buick engulfed in flames.
Car chase results in accident in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car chase ends in a crash in downtown Laredo. The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon near a busy Laredo intersection. According to Laredo Police, Border Patrol was chasing a pick up truck that allegedly crashed into two other vehicles on Santa Ursula between Coke and Scott Street.
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is right around the corner for the former agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. In preparation for the trial that is expected to gain national attention, Juan David Ortiz has been transferred to Bexar County Jail. During pretrial in August, Ortiz’s...
Increase in RSV cases seen across the country
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Several children’s hospitals say they are overwhelmed at a time when it’s unusual to see a surge of Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV patients. Experts say it is not a time to panic but...
Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission discusses detox facility
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A detox facility that has been in the works for several years could finally be seeing a completion date. According to the chair of the Laredo/Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission, the facility could be ready to treat patients by the end of 2023. The project...
Children’s author from Nuevo Laredo promotes literacy in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Joe A Guerra Laredo Public Library held a special book reading and signing presentation for a Mexican children’s author. Patricia Galvan, a bilingual educator, was at the library to promote her new bilingual book, “My grandparents told me”. Ms. Galvan dedicated several...
Webb County recognizes Laredo runner who ran Chicago Marathon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners recognized a Laredo runner who went the distance during a recent marathon in honor of her late father. As we previously reported on KGNS News, last year Arabellah Hope Lozano decided to train for the Chicago Marathon, a goal her father fully supported.
Laredo Fire Department and LC sign MOU for new fire science program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College and the Laredo Fire Department announced a partnership that will provide new opportunities to those interested in a career in the firefighting industry. On Monday morning, both LC and the fire department held a press conference where they signed a memorandum of understanding. This...
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you frequently drive north up I-35 from Laredo, there will be a great chance you’ll find the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint north of the Gateway City closed. According to Border Patrol officials, the checkpoint at I-35 will be forced to close sporadically as a...
