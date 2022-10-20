Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Driver shot in NE Portland, vehicle struck multiple times
Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.
kptv.com
Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
KATU.com
Vancouver Police: Two men pull gun on man walking to work, man shoots back, wounds one
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At 4:45 a.m. Monday, Vancouver Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 7300 Block of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive. As police arrived, a male called 9-1-1 to report that he had shot at two individuals who had pulled a gun on him while walking to work. Officers located a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg.
KATU.com
Man shot, woman stabbed in SE Portland, suspect arrested
Police arrested a 73-year-old man after they said he shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning in Southeast Portland. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries; they are expected to survive. A Portland Police spokesperson said the incident that took place shortly after 5 a.m....
Murder trial set for 2021 slaying of tow truck driver
On Tuesday, Matthew McAdoo's murder trial begins in Washington County with jury selection. It's expected opening statements in the trial will begin November 1.
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.
KATU.com
Deputy stabs man several times at Hillsboro hospital during struggle over gun
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A deputy stabbed a man several times at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to take the deputy’s gun. The incident happened at about 3 a.m. Monday in the hospital’s emergency department....
kptv.com
Vancouver police say it’s unclear how 15-year-old was shot in the leg
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating what led to an early Monday morning shooting that left a15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they responded to Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive for reports of shots fired. People we spoke with said it’s a pretty safe area, but feel like incidents like this are on the rise.
Police make arrest after alleged gun incident in neighborhood
A man has been arrested on several charges after allegedly menacing a victim in a driveway on Wonderly Drive. A 35-year-old Portland man has been lodged at the Columbia County Jail following an incident Saturday morning, Oct. 22, in which he allegedly menaced another person in a St. Helens driveway. According to St. Helens police, the reporting party said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect, identified as Anthony Stratton, reportedly fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the location on Wonderly Drive. Shortly thereafter, police learned that Stratton was at...
Gresham Crime Briefs - Gunfire and armed robberies last weekend
Two East County businesses robbed by at-large suspects; Son holds father at gunpointThis past weekend was marked by gunfire and a series of armed robberies across Gresham. • At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Gresham officers responded to 15 shots being fired near the Lumina Apartments, 2700 W. Powell Blvd. Witnesses described the shooter being in a blue sedan, which officers found in a nearby parking lot. After an argument with the suspect, which included him allegedly grabbing the gun and tossing it on the floorboard before starting the vehicle, ended with him being taken into custody. ...
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
kptv.com
Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
thereflector.com
Two former Woodland city employees under investigation for theft of electronic information
The information technology contractor for Woodland will analyze two laptops that were allegedly taken by former city employees to determine whether they stole the personal information of more than 2,000 utility account holders in the city. A news release sent last week by Woodland Mayor Will Finn stated the city...
Man shoots at ex-wife’s Hazel Dell home, leads deputies on high-speed chase to Interstate Bridge: police
A high-speed chase on Interstate 5 in Washington state Thursday night ended in the arrest of a man who had allegedly shot up his ex-wife’s home before trying to escape to Oregon, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert Mitchell, 55, is potentially facing attempted murder and other...
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.
KATU.com
Man dead, woman shot in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon near Mill Plain and Chkalov. Police found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. She was taken to the hospital. CRIME MAP...
Car crashes through PDX fence; driver dies
A person died Thursday night after a rollover crash on Northeast Marine Drive that sent the driver’s vehicle through a fence at Portland International Airport, police said Thursday. The vehicle rolled off the roadway and overturned, then crashed through the fence that surrounds the airport perimeter, Portland police and...
Man charged in ‘unprovoked’ Beaverton attack, bias crime
Authorities on Thursday arrested a man that allegedly assaulted a person with a knife and committed a bias crime against another person in Beaverton.
Comments / 1