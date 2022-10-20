ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

WNCT

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office investigating two homicides

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two homicides that have happened in less than 24 hours. Deputies responded Sunday at 3 a.m. to a call of a man who had been shot off Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they arrived, they found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro dead from his injuries. […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount toddler death under investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a toddler. EMS was called Sunday afternoon to the 1100 block of York Street for a 15-month-old boy who had reportedly fallen. The medical examiner notified police later that night about the death and the department is...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Pitt County Animal Services full after 30+ cats removed from home

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is seeking donations after dozens of cats are removed from a home. “Cats were popping out from underneath beds, couches, closets, bathrooms, pillows,” said John Quick, a Pitt County animal control officer, when describing what he saw. On Monday...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspect charged in murder after woman’s body found in trailer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a trailer last week. Robert Edward Rathmann, 34, was charged on Friday by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with an open count of murder in the death of Samantha Coppola, 39. He was […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston police arrest four men on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested four men after getting complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold at a house in the city. The Kinston Police Department says the tips included that there was heavy traffic, weapons, thrown-out trash, and the selling of drugs at 1208 E. Bright Street. On Thursday, officers finished their two-week-long investigation and found four adults in the home, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 9/22, Flor De Dalia Catalan to Cecilio Aparicio Brigido. 9/21, Sonia Serafin Martinez to Alfonso Rodriguez. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 9/23,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County land transfers

The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 9/14, East Carolina Tobacco Contractors, Inc. to 1302 Enterprise Realty, LLC, 1032 Enterprise Boulevard. 9/14, Vicki Lemmond to Franco Ortiz, lots 12-14, Hardy Heights, Moseley Hall township. 9/14, Reginald Stroud to Wellbuilt Construction Company, Inc., Neuse township,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23

Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure

WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

