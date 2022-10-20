Read full article on original website
Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office investigating two homicides
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two homicides that have happened in less than 24 hours. Deputies responded Sunday at 3 a.m. to a call of a man who had been shot off Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they arrived, they found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro dead from his injuries. […]
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
Rocky Mount toddler death under investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a toddler. EMS was called Sunday afternoon to the 1100 block of York Street for a 15-month-old boy who had reportedly fallen. The medical examiner notified police later that night about the death and the department is...
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
1 dead after shooting in Edgecombe County, hours after first shooting: deputies
CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a “shots fired” call on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. After arriving, deputies found two males with gunshot wounds. One of the males succumbed from his injuries.
Barbershop party leads to man shot in Rocky Mount; suspect arrested, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Sunday night party left a man in critical condition, police said. Police responded to a shots-fired call at Wade’s Barber Shop in the 200 block of Middle Street. Officers eventually found a man suffering from multiple gunshots in the barbershop parking lot, police said.
Pitt County Animal Services full after 30+ cats removed from home
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is seeking donations after dozens of cats are removed from a home. “Cats were popping out from underneath beds, couches, closets, bathrooms, pillows,” said John Quick, a Pitt County animal control officer, when describing what he saw. On Monday...
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
Suspect charged in murder after woman’s body found in trailer
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a trailer last week. Robert Edward Rathmann, 34, was charged on Friday by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with an open count of murder in the death of Samantha Coppola, 39. He was […]
Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot yesterday as he was fighting with two Lenoir County deputies say they want answers. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says a passerby shot the man, fearing the deputies were in danger. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Neuse...
Kinston police arrest four men on drug charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested four men after getting complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold at a house in the city. The Kinston Police Department says the tips included that there was heavy traffic, weapons, thrown-out trash, and the selling of drugs at 1208 E. Bright Street. On Thursday, officers finished their two-week-long investigation and found four adults in the home, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child.
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 9/22, Flor De Dalia Catalan to Cecilio Aparicio Brigido. 9/21, Sonia Serafin Martinez to Alfonso Rodriguez. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 9/23,...
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 9/14, East Carolina Tobacco Contractors, Inc. to 1302 Enterprise Realty, LLC, 1032 Enterprise Boulevard. 9/14, Vicki Lemmond to Franco Ortiz, lots 12-14, Hardy Heights, Moseley Hall township. 9/14, Reginald Stroud to Wellbuilt Construction Company, Inc., Neuse township,...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23
Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
Pamlico County man arrested after disturbance leads to possible explosives investigation
REELSBORO, N.C. — A Pamlico County man was arrested and is facing charges after a disturbance call turned into a situation where a threat of possible explosives was investigated. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to the residence of George Bateman, IV. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a bedroom and saw Bateman barricaded inside a […]
Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure
WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
