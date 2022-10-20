ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
Rocky Horror, Hari Kondabolu, alpaca show: 13 things to do in CNY this weekend

It’s Halloweekend! That means spooky woodland trails, Rocky Horror Picture Show, costumed bike rides, Halloween markets and creepy cocktails. If scary isn’t your scene, there’s a stand-up comedy show by Hari Kondabolu in Ithaca, a modern dance performance at the Landmark Theatre and an alpaca show at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are plenty of family-friendly trick-or-treat options, too.
Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse

FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
FOX Sports gets into Bills, Giants & Jets debate: ‘You play in New Jersey!’

It’s a tale as old as time. Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets fans bickering over who really represents New York in the NFL. The argument has been gaining steam as of late with all three football teams having success in 2022. FOX Sports recently shared a graphic of records in New York. Fans of all three teams chimed in with their opinions on which teams actually represent New York, but Bills tight end seemed to end the argument when he wrote, “Who’s gonna tell them??”
Syracuse football box score at Clemson

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 14 Syracuse’s 27-21 loss at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Clemson_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
CNY Inspirations: Compassionate community wins

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Growing up, statistics said that we were living in “poverty,” but many of us did not know we were. I remember having hard times, but I remember more about the good times and how the community came together. Children played together, and we all helped each other. I remember knowing I could ask my neighbors for sugar or milk; they would always help and even give extra. I remember going to school, riding my bike for hours, making mud pies and coming home for a meal. I remember eating rice and beans daily, which reflected our culture. I remember opening one cereal box at a time, but it did not bother us; we just ate the box faster. Statistics may call it poverty, but we felt rich because we had a loving, supportive, fun community that was rich to us! Nothing can ever beat a community full of compassionate and caring people; not even poverty.
