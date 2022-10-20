Read full article on original website
President Biden to visit Syracuse this week; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 24)
High: 68; Low: 56. A beautiful start to the week. See the 5-day forecast. Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones is comforted after the Orange's 27-21 loss to No. 5 Clemson on Saturday in South Carolina. (Dennis Nett photo)
Dewitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)
High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He's the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he's trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
Dino Babers on 2 crucial officiating moments from SU-Clemson: ‘I don’t understand’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers addressed Monday a pair of crucial plays from Syracuse football’s 27-21 loss to Clemson, the videos of which are still making the rounds on Twitter two days after the game’s conclusion. The two plays — one which resulted in a penalty and...
Baldwinsville’s Baker News broadcast takes top-5 finish at national film festival
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Baker News broadcast took a top-5 finish Sunday at the 2022 All-American High School Film Festival Sunday night in Brooklyn. The Bees entered a highlight reel of their weekly satirical show in the best broadcast journalism category. Baldwinsville did not take first place but after that the positions aren’t announced.
Rocky Horror, Hari Kondabolu, alpaca show: 13 things to do in CNY this weekend
It’s Halloweekend! That means spooky woodland trails, Rocky Horror Picture Show, costumed bike rides, Halloween markets and creepy cocktails. If scary isn’t your scene, there’s a stand-up comedy show by Hari Kondabolu in Ithaca, a modern dance performance at the Landmark Theatre and an alpaca show at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are plenty of family-friendly trick-or-treat options, too.
Syracuse’s November road game at Pittsburgh receives game time, TV info
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s going to be at least two more weeks before Syracuse football plays in primetime again. No. 16 SU will travel to Pittsburgh for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5, the ACC announced Monday. The game will air live on ACC Network. The Orange...
There’s a common theme in Syracuse’s bowl projections after Clemson loss: A trip to Florida
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s championship hopes were dashed with Saturday’s 27-21 loss at Clemson. But the bowl picture is still rosy for the Orange (6-1, 3-1 ACC). If SU wants to earn a coveted New Year’s Six bowl game, it must cheerlead for Clemson to stay undefeated and reach the College Football Playoff.
Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse
FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
After gazing toward Syracuse, ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ is going to Jackson State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse may have lost a little more with Saturday’s crushing loss at Clemson. ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Jackson State for its HBCU rivalry against Southern University, the network announced Sunday. The news comes after SU had been put on alert...
Syracuse football vs. Notre Dame gets an early kick and more national billing
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will have another early kick and more national billing when it hosts Notre Dame next Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will kick at noon and be nationally televised on ABC, the school said early Sunday morning. The TV network and ACC...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Ronald Reagan, to play Upstate NY concert
The man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan will perform a concert in Upstate New York. John Hinckley Jr. announced “big news” on Saturday that he will play a show in Albany in January. “More details to come,” Hinckley said on Twitter. Hinckley has not yet...
FOX Sports gets into Bills, Giants & Jets debate: ‘You play in New Jersey!’
It’s a tale as old as time. Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets fans bickering over who really represents New York in the NFL. The argument has been gaining steam as of late with all three football teams having success in 2022. FOX Sports recently shared a graphic of records in New York. Fans of all three teams chimed in with their opinions on which teams actually represent New York, but Bills tight end seemed to end the argument when he wrote, “Who’s gonna tell them??”
How would Upstate-Crouse merger help Central NY patients? Hospitals make their case
Syracuse, N.Y. – Upstate University Hospital would have room for many of the thousands of patients it now turns away if it merges with its next-door neighbor Crouse Hospital, the hospitals say. That’s because Crouse is licensed to operate far more beds than it uses, while Upstate doesn’t have...
Syracuse football box score at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 14 Syracuse’s 27-21 loss at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Clemson_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
Syracuse falls just two spots in Coaches, AP polls after brutal loss at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though Syracuse football’s Saturday showing in Death Valley was catastrophic for its hopes of a perfect season, it didn’t hurt the Orange too badly in the polls. SU dropped two spots to No. 16 in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today...
Syracuse gets some sympathy after crushing loss: Clemson can ‘thank the refs’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-1 after a 27-21 loss at Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. In an instant classic that will leave fans stewing, second-guessing coaching decisions and debating penalty calls for decades, this one makes the short list for agonizing losses in program history.
Onondaga County to help lead-poisoned kids before negative effects of toxic exposure appear
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County wants to get services to lead poisoned kids before negative effects of toxic lead exposure appear. The “Lead It Go” pilot program will offer services to children as soon as testing shows they have elevated blood lead levels. Lead-poisoned kids have had...
By 1 vote, Syracuse councilors approve $100K-a-year parking shuttle for city employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- By a single vote, the Syracuse Common Council approved spending $100,000 a year on a parking shuttle for city employees. The shuttle will take employees six blocks from the city-owned parking lot on Washington Street to City Hall. A Syracuse.com reporter covered the distance in 8 ½ minutes at a comfortable pace last week.
CNY Inspirations: Compassionate community wins
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Growing up, statistics said that we were living in “poverty,” but many of us did not know we were. I remember having hard times, but I remember more about the good times and how the community came together. Children played together, and we all helped each other. I remember knowing I could ask my neighbors for sugar or milk; they would always help and even give extra. I remember going to school, riding my bike for hours, making mud pies and coming home for a meal. I remember eating rice and beans daily, which reflected our culture. I remember opening one cereal box at a time, but it did not bother us; we just ate the box faster. Statistics may call it poverty, but we felt rich because we had a loving, supportive, fun community that was rich to us! Nothing can ever beat a community full of compassionate and caring people; not even poverty.
