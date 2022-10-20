Read full article on original website
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Victim arrested after shooting in Merced County, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was shot in the leg over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday evening, deputies were called out to a home on Hillside Road in Delhi for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Scott Allen Tackett […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
2 dead in Fresno County crash, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were pronounced deceased at the scene of a car crash on Monday afternoon after colliding with a semi-truck, according to the CHP. Witnesses say three girls were going westbound on shields in an SUV when approaching a stop sign. After failing to stop at the stop sign, officers say […]
Man working on his car, shot in his leg in Delhi
The shooting happened Saturday evening around 7 p.m. in the area of Hillside and August Avenues.
Missing Los Banos man found safe
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing in Los Banos has been found. Officials with the Los Banos Police Department asked for help to find Abel Robles after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon. Investigators have since confirmed that Robles was found safe.
2 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County, CHP says
Two women have died after a crash involving a big rig in Fresno County Monday afternoon.
Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home
MODESTO -- Two people found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home have been identified. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a public information officer.The woman was identified as 55-year-old Lisa Flores.Deputies say there was another woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death.
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
Man steals over $1,500 worth of beer from Fresno company, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man racked up an expensive tab after stealing beer from a beverage distribution center, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a recent break-in, officers said a man stole $1,500 worth of beer from Valley Wide Beverage near East and Central avenues. Surveillance photos provided by police show a man […]
22 pounds of drugs seized in CHP Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Approximately 22 pounds of cocaine was found inside a vehicle by officers with CHP Merced resulting in the arrest of the driver, according to the Highway Patrol. In a social media post on Friday, officers say a welfare check on an SUV resulted in CHP K9 Officer “Bruce” alerting them to […]
DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
Fresno Police investigating shooting in Northeast Fresno
The shooting happened on Sherman street and Indianapolis avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.
CBS News
Two people found dead in Modesto identified
On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a sheriff's office public information officer.
Man arrested for child molestation in Parlier, police say
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of molesting two children has been arrested, according to the Parlier Police Department. On Friday, October 14, officials said 26-year-old Jose Flores was arrested on felony child molestation charges, according to police. Investigators said Flores is accused of manipulating two victims under the age of 14 and engaging […]
Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
2 suspects identified in Merced County inmate’s homicide, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least two suspects have been identified in the death of an inmate at Merced County jail, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators did not release the identity of the suspects in the homicide of Jacob Merlin Apodaca in their announcement on Thursday but said they are already […]
