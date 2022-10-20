​Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services (S&P) raised its long-term rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘A+’ on Phoenix Civic Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) senior-lien general airport revenue bonds (GARBs) and raised its long-term rating to ‘A+’ from ‘A’ on the corporation’s junior-lien GARBs, issued on behalf of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). S&P also raised its rating to ‘A’ from ‘BBB+’ on the CIC’s rental car facility charge (CFC) revenue bonds, issued on behalf of PHX to fund projects related to PHX’s consolidated rental car center (CONRAC). This returns both the GARB and CONRAC bond ratings to their pre-pandemic levels. Both credits have stable outlooks.

